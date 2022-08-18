Craig Morgan's Best Songs Celebrate Faith, Family and Fun

Craig Morgan has been cranking out hits for over 20 years now. The singer and proud American is a veteran of the United States Army who frequently performs at military bases in the U.S. and abroad. After returning home to Tennessee after nine years in the service, he worked a series of odd jobs to support his family before landing the gig of singing demos for other songwriters. Eventually, this led to his ability to release his own music and embark on a professional country music career.

In 2000, he released his self-titled debut album, which spawned the catchy single "Something to Write Home About." Nine albums followed in the years since -- I Love It, My Kinda Livin', Little Bit of Life, a Greatest Hits collection, That's Why, This Ole Boy, The Journey (Livin' Hits), A Whole Lot More to Me, and God, Family, Country. Morgan was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry in 2008, has landed 7 top 10 singles on the charts, and collaborated with the likes of Brad Paisley, Rhett Akins, and more. He's had one heck of a memorable career, and it's refreshing that despite his success, he never forgot his military past.

It's hard to narrow down a best songs list for someone with such a lengthy career, but here are our 10 favorite Craig Morgan songs to date.

1. "This Ole Boy"

From his album, The Journey (Livin' Hits), released in 2011, Craig's got a solid country hit on his hands with this one. It was initially recorded by Joe Nichols that same year, though Morgan's version managed to make it to 13 on the country charts. Actress Angie Harmon even made an appearance as his love interest in the sweet music video.

2. "I'll Be Home Soon"

One of the main singles from 2016 album A Whole Lot More to Me, "I'll Be Home Soon" was co-written by Justin Ebach, Steven Dale Jones, and John King. The lyrics follow a man whose loved one is having a tough day and he promises that he'll be home soon to make everything better.

3. "Redneck Yacht Club"

The song opens with a banjo, and don't even act like you wouldn't want to crack an ice-cold light beer and party at a place called the redneck yacht club. This memorable hit from My Kind of Livin' reached number two on the country charts, only beat out by Keith Urban's "Better Life."

4. "Little Bit of Life"

Less boring stuff, more fun. Craig Morgan has his priorities straight. We should probably start following suit. The title track from Morgan's 2006 album is twangy perfection as he opens up about his love for the country lifestyle.

5. "Almost Home"

This single from I Love It was Morgan's first top 10 hit on the billboards. Morgan co-wrote the memorable song with Kerry Kurt Phillips, earning a Songwriter's Achievement Award from the Nashville Songwriters' Association International. The song is about the narrator crossing paths with a homeless man on a cold winter day and rousing him, fearing the worst. He offers to take him to a shelter but the man refuses, saying he's "almost home." It's one of those songs that sticks with you since the lyrics are open to interpretation. Was he talking about his dream or being close to death?

6. "That's What I Love About Sunday"

Sunday isn't all football. Craig's ode to church -- not just the worship but the little things that make the worship so worthwhile, like the family and friends who join you there in addition to other Sunday activities like gathering together for a good meal. This was the singer's only number one hit on the charts, and it's easy to see why as its still one of his most popular songs.

7. "I Love It"

When Craig Morgan cranks it up, he goes all the way to 11. It's a memorable title track from Morgan's sophomore album.

8. "Every Friday Afternoon"

From his album, I Love It, this song doesn't sound like its title would suggest. It's not a party anthem, but rather a thoughtful, soulful song.

9. "Something to Write Home About"

"Something to Write Home About" is a song about a girl so perfect you can't help but get excited about her. It's the sort of song he was born to write.

10. "Love Remembers"

Craig Morgan again gets sentimental here, and we really can't get enough.

Honorable Mentions: "Where Has My Hometown Gone," "This Ain't Nothin'," "God Must Really Love Me," "Wake Up Lovin' You," "I Got You", "Look At Us," "My Kind of Livin'", "More Trucks Than Cars," "A Whole Lot More to Me," "Rain for the Roses," "Everywhere I Go," "I Wish I Could See Bakersfield" and "Walking in My Father's Shoes."

