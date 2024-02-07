Jason Kelce Shares How He Feels About Taylor Swift's NFL Airtime

Jason Kelce says Swift is an "unbelievable role model for young women across the globe."

Taylor Swift's newfound airtime during NFL broadcasts of Kansas City Chiefs games has left football fans divided. Some people love it; other people don't. Swift addressed the controversy in her Time Person of the Year interview in December 2023, saying she has no control over how often she appears on broadcasts. Now Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles center and brother of Chiefs tight end (and Swift's boyfriend) Travis Kelce, is weighing in.

In an interview with Cincinnati's WPCO, Kelce says the demand for Swift's image on broadcasts is clearly strong, despite the distaste from a portion of football fans.

"The attention is there because the audience wants to see it," Kelce said an interview shared by reporter Caleb Noe. "I mean, if people didn't want to see it, they wouldn't be showing it. I know that."

Kelce continues, saying Swift's presence at Chiefs games and on television screens may have more than a few benefits.

"She's a world star," he said. "She's the quintessential artist right now in the world, singer-songwriter, immensely talented, unbelievable role model for young women across the globe. So I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to, you know, show her and be a role model for all the young girls out there."

There have been many consequences of Swift's presence at Chiefs games, including stories of fathers bonding with their daughters over football and Swift. Her attendance has also resulted in an uptick of interest in the NFL and the Chiefs.

The NFL, itself, is pleased by attention Swift receives during games. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told "CBS Mornings" in November, "I think it's great for the league to have that kind of attention. We welcome it."

In a memorable moment in her Time interview, Swift addressed the attention she receives at games. She said, "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."