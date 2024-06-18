Jason Aldean Is Thinking Of Carrie Underwood And Family After Her House Fire

Who said that people didn't support each other during their darkest hours? Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood aren't just industry colleagues. The two have also struck up a solid friendship throughout the years! They even collaborated on "If I Didn't Love You" about two years ago.

So, Aldean was rightfully upset when he spoke to Taste of Country about the house fire Underwood and her family recently went through. The publication asked if Aldean had spoken with Underwood or her husband, Mike Fisher, since the incident.

"I haven't, man, I just heard about that yesterday. I haven't talked to her at all. ... I've actually seen Mike since I've seen Carrie, I need to reach out to him. But I just heard about this yesterday, so I'm glad everybody's okay, and everybody's doing good."

Significantly, neither Underwood nor her husband, Fisher, have said much about the fire aside from a statement Underwood's team made.

"There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained. There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed."

Presumably, everything's fine. In fact, Underwood has a show lined up for later in the week that, so far, hasn't been canceled yet.

Jason Aldean Expresses Empathy For Carrie Underwood's House Fire Tragedy

You know what? Jason Aldean's fine. Carrie Underwood is proving why she's one of the most resilient country stars in the business. Let's see what the internet has to say about the fire — let's add a little levity to the situation!

"She should change her name to understeel... it's not flammable," one X (formerly Twitter) user commented. Okay! It's low-hanging fruit content-wise, but the joke has some legs! (Next time, try not to explain it. Comedy typically works better if you don't dissect the joke. Just assume your audience will get it.)

"Stop lighting your farts on fire." I'm not kidding — that's what I'm looking at right now on X. Even better? They directly tagged Underwood at the end of the post.

The woman's house almost burned down, man! Yes, everyone is fine. Indeed, the house itself didn't incur any significant damages. But at least treat the situation with a crumb of respect! (He said, dedicating a whole section of the article to digging for "light-hearted" internet funnies about the whole thing.)