Jana Kramer Gets Baptized in Emotional Video: 'This is the Day I Stopped Walking Alone'

Jana Kramer documented a special moment in an Instagram post when she shared that she was baptized on Sunday, Jan. 23 at Crosspoint Church in Franklin, Tenn. The country singer shared an emotional video and caption about her faith while also posting various photos taken before and after the baptism at her local church in Tennessee.

"This is my battle cry. This is the day I stopped walking alone. The beauty is ...I was never alone. He was always walking with me...I just didn't think I deserved that. If I'm honest I didn't know how to trust it or if I could trust it at all."

She continues, "Looking up to a "father figure" with my past was hard to believe or have comfort in. I didn't think he would stay. That he wouldn't hurt me. So I pushed God away for years. But last year in the brokenness and quite moments alone, I realized I wasn't truly alone. That HE was there. That HE never left."

Read More: Jana Kramer's Best Acting Roles, From 'One Tree Hill' to Hallmark

Her social media post includes a video of Kramer's baptism ceremony and shows the One Tree Hill alum in a tub of water, tearfully ready to be dunked back, and reemerging with a smile.

"God was just waiting for me to come to him. And I have...and today I made my faith public and it feels really good to know no matter what happens next on this journey of life, HE is next to me walking with me. God is walking with you too through all the good and bad times, so let HIM in. I hope this encourages someone to take that next step because you aren't alone... "In the name of Jesus there is healing".

Kramer's new boyfriend Ian Schinelli was at the church for the special occasion. The podcast host recently became Instagram official with Schinelli for the first time earlier in January, months after she called it quits with ex-husband Mike Caussin with whom she shares children Jolie and Jace. Numerous celebs also commented their congratulations on Kramer's post including Shawn Johnson, Tori Spelling and Audrina Patridge.

Related Videos