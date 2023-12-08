New 'It's a Wonderful Life' Christmas Story to Feature an AI-Generated Jimmy Stewart

'Well, hello. I’m James Stewart. But, well, you can call me Jimmy. Tonight, I’m going to tell you a story.'

An AI-generated rendition of the legendary Hollywood actor, Jimmy Stewart, known for classics like "It's a Wonderful Life," narrates a fresh bedtime story exclusively on the Calm sleep and meditation app.

The rejuvenated voice, crafted using AI voice-cloning tech, is a collaboration between Calm and Respeecher, an AI voice-cloning startup renowned for recreating voices like Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker and James Earl Jones' Darth Vader.

The AI-crafted tale, titled "It's a Wonderful Sleep Story," unfolds as "a heartwarming new holiday tale," which premiered on the Calm app on December 5. Exclusive access is granted to Calm Premium subscribers, priced at $69.99 per year.

In the story's introduction, the AI-generated Stewart warmly says, "Well, hello. I'm James Stewart. But, well, you can call me Jimmy. Tonight, I'm going to tell you a story. It's a heartwarming story of love, of loss, of hope and of joy. But most of all, it's a wonderful sleep story."

The venture, sanctioned by Stewart's family and estate, ushers in a novel chapter for the Hollywood legend, with his daughter, Kelly Stewart Harcourt, expressing enthusiasm for her dad's voice contributing to Calm's latest Sleep Story.

"We are excited for our dad to be the voice of Calm's latest Sleep Story," she says. "It's amazing what technology can do and wonderful to see Dad's legacy live on this holiday season in new ways, like helping people find restful sleep and sweet dreams."

The creative blend of technology and storytelling extends the legacy of a Hollywood icon into fresh, sleep-inducing narratives.

"Jimmy Stewart's calming voice is one of the most iconic in movie history, and we're thrilled to see it brought to the leading relaxation app on the market," said Tina Xavie, chief marketing officer of CMG Worldwide. "Thanks to advanced technology, we all get the joy of hearing Jimmy's unique voice again."