Taylor Swift released a special version of her Midnights album dubbed The Late Night Edition as a limited-time treat to fans, and included on the album is a heartbreak song called "You're Losing Me," which Swift labels as a "From the Vault" track. The song in its original form is not currently available on streaming sites, but fans have gotten their hands on it either through the limited edition sale or other streams. The fans who have gotten the chance to listen to the tune have been met with heart-rending lyrics that detail the slow and arduous decline of a once-meaningful relationship.

Of course, Swift's inspiration for her music most likely comes from all corners of her life, but some fans are theorizing that the new tune was inspired by her breakup with boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. The couple's split was announced in April 2023, nearly six months after Midnights was released. While the songs on the original album may not be inspired by the split, some fans believe the new tune is about the fresh breakup.

Swift hasn't confirmed or denied the rumors about the inspiration for "You're Losing Me," and she likely won't, as the sources of her inspiration are often left a mystery. However, one can still analyze the song's lyrics and theorize about the subject of the tune.

The song features a relaxed, pop-tinged groove as Swift enters into the story about the worst kind of breakup: one in which the relationship fades away slowly. Swift plays the role of the person wanting to repair the relationship, as she holds onto all hope that her partner will wake up and realize her worth. She describes her partner's ignorance in the first verse and sings about the light being taken out of their relationship.

"You say, 'I don't understand' and I say, 'I know you don't' / We thought a cure would come through in time, now, I fear it won't / Remember lookin' at this room, we loved it cause of the light / Now, I just sit in the dark and wonder if it's time," she sings.

She then details her exhaustion after holding on to the union for so long ("I'm getting tired even for a phoenix,") and she wonders if it's time to move on ("You might just have dealt the final blow.")

While the verses detail the devastating state of the relationship, the chorus is understated and simple, but it sends a strong message to her partner who let the relationship slip away. She repeats the phrase "Stop, you're losing me," and then follows up with, "I can't find a pulse / My heart won't start anymore for you / 'Cause you're losing me."

The second verses provide more context into the death of a relationship, and Swift alludes to the fact that her partner finally fought for her once she made her decision to leave. During the bridge, Swift sings about how hard she fought for the relationship despite her partner's indifference ("And all I did was bleed as I tried to be the bravest soldier.") She then utters a line that especially struck Swift fans due to its mention of marriage -- a topic Swift hasn't often broached.

"And I wouldn't marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her," she sings.

Whether "You're Losing Me" is about Swift's recent breakup with Joe Alwyn or not, one sure thing is that Swift's fans are happy to cry right along with her.

