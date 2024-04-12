Is Jewel Dating 'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costner? Singer Responds to Rumors

Are Jewel and Yellowstone star Kevin Costner a couple? The singer recently addressed rumors that the two are dating and in a relationship.

While Jewel didn't confirm a relationship, she also didn't dispel the rumors either. Instead, she praised Costner for being a good person. She also opened up about being in the spotlight.

"He's a great person," she told Elle. "The public fascination is intense for sure."

That's all wae have for now. Rumors about their relationship first ran rampant after TMZ caught the two together on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. Costner attended the tennis fundraiser for Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation.

Costner appeared to be close to the singer, holding her around the waist while she addressed the crowd. They also posed for a group photo together. A source to Us Weekly confirmed the two were getting cozy together and appeared to be dating.