Is Jewel Dating 'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costner? Singer Responds to Rumors

Are Jewel and Yellowstone star Kevin Costner a couple? The singer recently addressed rumors that the two are dating and in a relationship.
While Jewel didn't confirm a relationship, she also didn't dispel the rumors either. Instead, she praised Costner for being a good person. She also opened up about being in the spotlight.
"He's a great person," she told Elle. "The public fascination is intense for sure."
That's all wae have for now. Rumors about their relationship first ran rampant after TMZ caught the two together on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. Costner attended the tennis fundraiser for Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation.
Costner appeared to be close to the singer, holding her around the waist while she addressed the crowd. They also posed for a group photo together. A source to Us Weekly confirmed the two were getting cozy together and appeared to be dating.
"Kevin and Jewel had an extremely high opinion of each other and have always gotten along great," the source explained. "They check a lot of boxes for each other."
Costner and Jewel reportedly knew each other for years. They started off as friends, but recently, the source says they've grown to be more than that. "He's really into his [band, Modern West], and singing, and she's very much a part of that country-and-western world," the source said. "Some of their mutual friends joke how it's surprising they didn't get together years ago."
Kevin Costner and Jewel Relationship
The couple are reportedly taking things slow. The source continued, "There's no pressure of expectation here. Kevin just wants to go with the flow — and so does she. But the consensus is that he's found a real keeper in Jewel and that this has the makings of something that could be very special."
The rumored romance came after Jewel praised Costner on social media. The actor was involved in her Inspiring Children Foundation.
"A little late posting. Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids. Amazing players like @geniebouchard come and support us in playing doubles with the folks who come..." she wrote via Instagram.
She added, "It's an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest and play with my son! @kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self who also plays a mean game of doubles!"