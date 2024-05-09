How to Watch the New Season of ‘COPS’ 

Craving a new season of COPS? Don't dial 911! A free streaming service is swooping in to rescue your weekend plans!

COPS, the ultimate American reality TV classic, has been keeping viewers glued to their screens since 1989. Debuting on Fox, it's sprinted into its 36th season, outrunning every other show on the network except for The Simpsons. Who knew watching The Long Arm of the Law could be so binge-worthy?

Brand new episodes of the adrenaline-pumping show drop on Fox Nation. However, more recent seasons eventually kick in the door over at the free streaming network, Pluto TV. The COPS official X account announced that Season 33 of the show is blaring its sirens over at the streamer.

Again, brand new episodes pop off over at Fox Nation. However, Pluto TV is your best bet to see newer seasons of COPS for free. Season 33 of the long-running reality show aired between 2021 and 2022.

Despite Cranking Out New Seasons for Decades, 'COPS' Has Hit Plenty of Road Bumps

The show focuses on capturing the daily lives of police officers, sheriff's deputies, and various state agency personnel. It provides an on-the-field perspective by following them during service calls and patrols. Now and then, it dives headfirst into the grittier side of law enforcement, tackling everything from narcotics to the oldest profession in the book... (that's prostitution, for our more innocent readers).

Of course, with such hot-button content, the show is bound to hit some speed bumps. The show was once canceled in 2020, during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement. However, Fox Nation picked it up from what was then the show's home, The Paramount Network.

On top of that, the crew behind the scenes are putting themselves in danger.

In 2014, a tragedy struck a show's production when audio technician Bryce Dion was killed in a crossfire during filming with the Omaha Police Department in Nebraska. The crew was documenting a police response to a robbery at Wendy's during their last week of filming.

Dion succumbed to his injuries and passed away before he could be taken to the hospital. At the age of 38, he was in his seventh year working with the COPS crew. For the first time, a tragedy struck the COPS production team, leading to a halt in recordings nationwide in honor of Brian. That year, they aired an hour-long tribute episode featuring only Brian's work.

The Omaha Police Department described the event as an 'unfortunate incident,' affirming that the three officers present conducted themselves professionally.