'Night Court' Season 2: Everything We Know About the New Season

NBC brought some serious waves of nostalgia to fans of the '80s TV classic "Night Court" in January with the announcement of a brand new show. The new series picks up where the original left off, but fast forwards three decades to the present-day Manhattan Criminal Court, which manages to breathe new life into the beloved comedy.

Set thirty years after the original series, this reboot follows Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), who steps into the shoes of her father, the late Harry Stone (Harry Anderson). As the new night shift judge, Abby's character is something of a bridge between the show's past and all the new stories. But even though there's a new lead judge in town, the show is still awash with its traditional court-based comedy, and all the silliness and hijinks of the beloved original.

The reboot's first season garnered plenty of positive reactions, but there's growing anticipation about the second season. Will there be a "Night Court" season 2? In this case, we've already got a verdict locked in. Here's everything we know about "Night Court" Season 2, which is set to return a lot sooner than you might think.

Has 'Night Court' Been Renewed for Season 2?

Yes, "Night Court" has been renewed for a second season. NBC officially announced the new set of episodes in February 2023, in fact. Rauch, who plays Abby, took to Instagram with an announcement confirming the renewal after just four episodes of the first season aired.

"Thank you thank you thank you to each and every one of you who watched our show," Rauch wrote of the show's renewal so early on in its life cycle.

"Beyond grateful about the news of #NightCourt Season 2! Eternally full of gratitude to every single wonderful person who worked on this dream come true and helped make it come to fruition."

Given that it's been so well-received, it's highly likely that if the second season performs similarly, a third one could be around the corner.

When does 'Night Court' Season 2 Premiere?

"Night Court" Season 2 is set to hit NBC on January 2. Rauch also confirmed the airing, reminding fans via Instagram that the series would be making its storied return on January 2.

However, this isn't the first time the show has returned to the airwaves. A standalone holiday episode aired on December 23 on NBC following the series premiere of the sitcom "Extended Family".

The episode explored Abby enlisting the help of Assistant District Attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to track down a young girl's missing letter to Santa. Meanwhile, attorney Olivia Moore (India de Beaufort) found herself dealing with a witness who believed herself to be the Ghost of Christmas Past.

Who Will Star in "Night Court" Season 2?

The cast of "Night Court" Season 2 has yet to be confirmed just yet, but based on the previous season, here are the faces we'll likely see back on our TV screens:

Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone

John Larroquette as Daniel R. "Dan" Fielding

India de Beaufort as Olivia Moore

Lacretta as Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous

Kapil Talwalkar as Neil Valluri

How to Watch "Night Court" Season 2

Ready to dive into Season 2 of "Night Court"? You can tune in live on NBC every Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. starting on January 2.

If you've cut the cord, that's no problem. You can still join in on the fun. Just hop onto NBC.com or the NBC app with your computer or phone. Remember to have your provider's login details ready and log in there to catch the episodes live.

And for those who love the flexibility of watching on their own schedule, Peacock has your back.

Once you're all signed up, simply navigate to the "Night Court" title page on the Peacock website or app, and you're all set to binge-watch to your heart's content.

Whether it's live or on-demand, make sure you're in the front row for all "Night Court" Season 2 when the show comes back.