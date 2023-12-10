'Fire Country' Season 2 Sets 2024 Premiere Date

Have you been waiting with bated breath to see how the next season of the hit CBS drama "Fire Country" could possibly begin after the end of Season 1? Your viewer prayers have officially been answered. At long last, the network has confirmed when you can expect the official debut of the much-anticipated second season, and you won't even have to wait too long to give it a watch. Don't worry. We know you'll be tuning in as soon as it airs, so you won't miss a second. (So will we.)

Right now, "Fire Country" Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET. And not a moment too soon, if you ask us. The first season of "Fire Country" left audiences on the edge of their seats. The finale, titled "I Know It Feels Impossible," concluded with a heart-wrenching twist where Bode (Max Thieriot), was denied parole after confessing to running a drug operation. This sacrifice, made to ensure his friend Freddy's release from prison, sets the stage for a dramatic second season.

Though we don't know exactly what to expect from the next round of episodes, the second season is expected to see familiar faces return, along with new developments in their individual stories. Showrunner Tia Napolitano noted in an interview with Deadline that the upcoming season will start with a bang, promising that "the audience will gasp and be shocked" as each character's story unfolds in unexpected ways. Color us intrigued.

Although the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike delayed the start of filming, production for Season 2 is now in full swing, with shooting scheduled between late November and early December. This time commencement ensures that the season will be ready for its February release, and not a moment too soon.

The season should span its typical 10-13 episodes, ending up with a finale in May. It's only a few months away, and that means it's prime time for a rewatch of the first season, or your first watch, if you haven't seen it yet. It looks like fans will be in for a treat.