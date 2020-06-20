How to Make Boiled Peanuts for Any Party

oembed rumble video here

Boiled peanuts are the easiest recipe to make because you rely on your slow cooker to do the real leg work. You simply toss all of the ingredients in, cover the peanuts with water so that there is an inch above them, and set your slow cooker. The best results occur on the low setting for about 24 hours, but if you have a combined slow cooker/pressure cooker, you can set it to a mid-level pressure setting for an hour. If you go that route, be mindful of the steam and be sure not to overfill your pot. Watch the video above to learn how to make boiled peanuts.

Read More: Learn How to 'Skin' a Watermelon With This Clever Party Trick

The legend of boiled peanuts is a contested one. Did the Southern delicacy begin during the Civil War, when Confederate soldiers took to digging them from the ground and boiling them for safe consumption? Or did they just begin popping up at Southern roadside stands, sold as a salty treat? Regardless of their conception, we sure are thankful they've become such a staple in the South, from restaurant menus to holiday parties.

In 2006, boiled peanuts were named South Carolina's official snack food, and they're actually a breeze to make. This spicy version brings in a Louisiana influence with cajun seasoning and red pepper flakes, making this not for the weak of heart and tongue. However, if it's spicy stuff you're into, you can add 1/2 c of chopped jalapeños to the mix to kick up the spice even more.