10 Hottest Country Songs To Add To Your Baby Making Playlist

Are you planning a romantic evening for that special someone in your life, and looking to set the atmosphere just right? Maybe, you skipped drinks and dinner and went straight to dessert. A little music goes a long way to helping set the mood, and well, your neighbors will thank you for drowning out any noise. But what songs should you add to that country music baby-making playlist of yours?

As much as we're George Strait fans, it's unlikely to get the gears turning if you know what I mean. Likewise, I doubt you want to be listening to one of Jelly Roll's tearjerkers with the lights off. While Luke Combs may have powerful music about being a dad, that's not something you may want to be thinking about (or do you?). Instead, add some of these country songs, and you can't go wrong.

Top 10 Hottest Country Songs For Your Romancing Playlist

"Let's Make Love" By Faith Hill And Tim McGraw

Well, it's in the name, isn't it? Plus, you have the smoldering chemistry of real-life couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. This song will add a bit of romance to the bedroom. The song is tender and takes things slow, perfect for those long moments of soul gazing. Just check out these lyrics: Let's make love/ All night long/ Until all our strength is gone/ Hold on tight/ Just let go/ I wanna feel you in my soul/ Until the sun comes up.

"You Shouldn't Kiss Me Like This" by Toby Keith

Love is scary, and sometimes it hits in waves. It hits different people at different times. Toby Keith may have created an image for himself thanks to his patriotic songs and humorous party-boy ballads. But the singer also knew how to be poetic and gazy when he wanted to be. This song boils down love to more than the physical. If you're looking for a song that defines the push and pull of romance, you can't do worse. Lyrics include: You shouldn't kiss me like this, unless you mean it like that/ 'Cause I'll just close my eyes and I won't know where I'm at/ We'll get lost on this dance floor, spinnin' around/ And around and around and around.

"That's My Kind Of Night" by Luke Bryan

Sure you can be romantic, but sometimes you just want to have fun — whether you're hitting the streets or the sheets. If you're looking for a song that's a bit more uptempo then this song will have you grooving. Just be warned, it's catchy, so you may be singing along which may or not be awkward. Lyrics include: Floatin' down the Flint River/ Catch us up a little catfish dinner/ Gonna sound like a winner/ When I lay you down and love you right/ Yeah, that's my kind of night.

"Ticks" By Brad Paisley

Listen to this song, and tell me that Brad Paisley isn't a complete horn dog. This song blasted across the airwaves when it launched in 2007. While the song sounds innocent enough, we all know what the song is really referring too, and it's not checking for ticks. Play this song if you want a couple of bewildered smiles in the bedroom. Lyrics include: Now, I'd hate to waste a night like this/ I'll keep you safe you wait and see/ The only thing allowed to crawl all over you/ When we get there is me.

"Don't You Wanna Stay (with Kelly Clarkson)" By Jason Aldean

Another love ballad that knows how to set the mood, this song will have you curled up together all night. The song features a powerhouse performance by Jason Aldean and Kelly Clarkson. The tune has all of the longing that you'd expect with plenty of sparks. Lyrics include: Don't you wanna stay here a little while?/ Don't you wanna hold each other tight?/ Don't you wanna fall asleep with me tonight?/ Don't you wanna stay here a little while?/ We can make forever feel this way/ Don't you wanna stay?

"Strawberry Wine" By Deana Carter

Doesn't everyone want a little taste of strawberry wine in their lives? Not necessarily as in your face as some of the songs on this list, it's nevertheless a mood setter. The song is tender and touching and should keep you in the mood no matter where you're at in the evening. Lyrics include: Like strawberry wine and seventeen/ The hot July moon saw everything/ My first taste of love/ Whoa, bittersweet/ Green on the vine/Like strawberry wine.

"Amazed" By Lonestar

If your evening needs a little spark, then you can't go wrong with this romantic country ballad. Let it do all of the heavy lifting when it comes to creating that special love connection. Lyrics include: Every time our eyes meet/ This feelin' inside me/ Is almost more than I can take/ Baby when you touch me/ I can feel how much you love me/ And it just blows me away

"Must Be Doin' Something Right" By Billy Currington

You're doing something right with this swooning Billy Currington song. Use it as a bridge between some of our softer songs, and something a little more uptempo. The song is a real pleaser. Lyrics include: Must be doin' somethin' right/ I just heard you sigh/ You leaned into my kiss/ And closed those deep blue need you eyes/ Don't know what I did/ To earn a love like this, but, baby, I/ Must be doin' somethin' right.

"When You Say Nothing At All" By Keith Whitley

The late great Keith Whitley had a power to his music. Let this country song and your actions do the talking with this emotional ballad of love. Lyrics include: The smile on your face lets me know that you need me/ There's a truth in your eyes saying you'll never leave me/ A touch of your hand says you'll catch me if ever I fall/ Yeah, you say it best/ When you say nothing at all.