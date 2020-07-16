Kentucky Campground Offers Covered Wagon Camping

There's a new perk for visitors of Horse Cave, Kentucky, which the Horse Cave KOA camp site calls "one of the most significant cave regions on the planet." The KOA campground, located near Mammoth Cave National Park, the Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo and the Hidden River Cave and American Museum, has added Conestoga covered wagons to camping options which already included shaded RV sites and tent camping.

Conestoga wagons were horse, mule or oxen-drawn forms of transportation popular late 18th and early 19th century. They were large enough to transport as much as six tons.

The wagons fit up to two adults and two children and include a king-sized bed, a small bunk bed, chairs, tables, a mini-fridge, a microwave, heating/air and electricity. All that's missing is a restroom and a place to take a hot shower, which are available in the bath house across from the wagons.

It's part Oregon Trail role play, part deluxe cabin at a pet-friendly getaway that offers campers wifi, mini golf, laundry facilities, a swimming pool, a jump pillow, a dog park and free fishing.

The Horse Cave KOA's website suggests Mammoth Cave National Park's belly-crawling, six-hour Wild Cave Tour.

"Beneath the area's rumpled hills, eons of dripping and flowing waters have worn through the limestone bedrock, creating a maze of underground rooms, rivers and sinkholes," reads the KOA campsite's online description of nearby attractions and cave systems.

Read More: 10 of the Best Tiny Log Cabin Kits to Buy and Build

The Horse Cave KOA was established in 1969. Owners Jason and Sonya Gedda purchased the campground in 2004 and have since made improvements to the property, including the recent addition of covered wagons.

Wagons cost $150 to $160 per night. For reservations, visit Horse Cave KOA's website or call them at 800-562-2809.

Horse Cave KOA's located at 489 Flint Ridge Rd., Horse Cave, KY 42749.

Now Watch: Dandelion Wine is an Old-Fashioned Liquor You Can Make at Home