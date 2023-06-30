Alan Arkin, star of Argo and Catch-22, has passed away at the age of 89. His sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony confirmed the news on June 30 in a joint statement. "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."

Arkin's acting career dates back to the 1960s when he got his start working with the Second City comedy troupe. He has since gone on to earn numerous accolades throughout his six-decade career, including an Oscar win for Little Miss Sunshine and a Golden Globe for The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming. With a knack for comedy, drama and even the stage, Arkin worked with some of the biggest names in entertainment as an actor. Many of these legends of the screen took to social media to honor their late friend and former co-star.

Michael Douglas, Arkin's co-star in The Kominsky Method, wrote a touching tribute to the actor on Instagram. Arkin recently landed back-to-back Emmy nominations for his role in the Netflix comedy series.

"Today we lost a wonderful actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry," Douglas captioned a photo of him and Arkin working together. "My experience of working with Alan were some of my most memorable. He will be deeply missed. Sincere condolences to his wife, Suzanne, and his family."

Mia Farrow, another former co-star, posted a sweet message on Twitter.

"Very sad to learn of the death of Alan Arkin. Such a lovely person- of course, a great actor. It was a privilege to work with him in The Last Unicorn. For me he will always be 'Schmendrick' my invaluable magician companion on our search for other unicorns"

Jason Alexander also reacted to the news on Twitter, "Such a wonderful, original voice for comedy. And on the few occasions I was in his presence, a kind and generous soul. I learned so much from watching him. And the laughs I got from his glorious work seem endless."

Bradley Whitford shared a tribute along with a memorable clip from Arkin's Little Miss Sunshine performance. "No greater comic actor. No greater dramatic actor. Not a coincidence. This scene is a clinic. Rest In Peace Alan Arkin. Well done, sir."

Alan Arkin was one of our greatest actors. Hilarious, heartbreaking, and the ability to be terrifying, his range was amazing. I cherish the chance I had to act with him in #America 's Sweethearts." Billy Crystal shared , "