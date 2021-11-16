Kentucky native Holly Forbes kept it country on NBC's The Voice on Monday, Nov. 15.

Forbes landed a spot on Kelly Clarkson's team with a stunning Blind Auditions rendition of Elton John's "Rocket Man." She's since built on that momentum with interpretations of Bobby Hebb's "Sunny" (Battles Round), Delaney & Bonnie's "Groupie (Superstar)" (Knockouts Round) and Ednaswap's "Torn" (Live Playoffs).

Ariana Grande stole Forbes for Team Ariana after Clarkson made the tough decision of picking fellow Top 13 contestants Girl Named Tom over Forbes as a Team Kelly Battles Round winner.

The 30-year-old Catlettsburg, Kent. native went full-on country with a Live Top 13 interpretation of Garth Brooks' "The Dance." Both the country classic's lyrics and Forbes' vocal talents come across loud and clear throughout a performance Grande described as "special."

Forbes, a parent of two and professional caregiver, dedicated "The Dance" to the stepmother she calls "a shining example of what a mother should be."

"The Dance" Lyrics

Looking back on the memory of

The dance we shared 'neath the stars above

For a moment all the world was right

How could I have known that you'd ever say goodbye

And now I'm glad I didn't know

The way it all would end the way it all would go

Our lives are better left to chance

I could have missed the pain

But I'd have had to miss the dance

Holding you I held everything

For a moment wasn't I a king

But if I'd only known how the king would fall

Hey who's to say you know I might have changed it all

And now I'm glad I didn't know

The way it all would end the way it all would go

Our lives are better left to chance

I could have missed the pain

But I'd have had to miss the dance

Yes my life is better left to chance

I could have missed the pain

But I'd have had to miss the dance

