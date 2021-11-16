Kentucky native Holly Forbes kept it country on NBC's The Voice on Monday, Nov. 15.
Forbes landed a spot on Kelly Clarkson's team with a stunning Blind Auditions rendition of Elton John's "Rocket Man." She's since built on that momentum with interpretations of Bobby Hebb's "Sunny" (Battles Round), Delaney & Bonnie's "Groupie (Superstar)" (Knockouts Round) and Ednaswap's "Torn" (Live Playoffs).
Ariana Grande stole Forbes for Team Ariana after Clarkson made the tough decision of picking fellow Top 13 contestants Girl Named Tom over Forbes as a Team Kelly Battles Round winner.
The 30-year-old Catlettsburg, Kent. native went full-on country with a Live Top 13 interpretation of Garth Brooks' "The Dance." Both the country classic's lyrics and Forbes' vocal talents come across loud and clear throughout a performance Grande described as "special."
Forbes, a parent of two and professional caregiver, dedicated "The Dance" to the stepmother she calls "a shining example of what a mother should be."
"The Dance" Lyrics
Looking back on the memory of
The dance we shared 'neath the stars above
For a moment all the world was right
How could I have known that you'd ever say goodbye
And now I'm glad I didn't know
The way it all would end the way it all would go
Our lives are better left to chance
I could have missed the pain
But I'd have had to miss the dance
Holding you I held everything
For a moment wasn't I a king
But if I'd only known how the king would fall
Hey who's to say you know I might have changed it all
And now I'm glad I didn't know
The way it all would end the way it all would go
Our lives are better left to chance
I could have missed the pain
But I'd have had to miss the dance
Yes my life is better left to chance
I could have missed the pain
But I'd have had to miss the dance