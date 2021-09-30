Willie Nelson Announces Collection of Spiritual Songs, 'The Willie Nelson Family'

Willie Nelson sings spiritual songs, from his own "Family Bible" to Hank Williams' "I Saw the Light" and fellow Highwayman Kris Kristofferson's "Why Me," on forthcoming studio album The Willie Nelson Family (out Nov. 19).

As its title implies, the album co-stars the country music great's kinfolks: sister Bobbie Nelson plus two daughters (Paula Nelson and Amy Nelson) and two sons (Micah and Lukas Nelson). Rolling Stone Country credits Lukas as lead vocalist on George Harrison's "All Things Must Pass" and the Carter Family's "Keep It on the Sunnyside."

Rolling Stone Country reports that "Heaven and Hell," "Kneel at the Feet of Jesus," "Laying My Burdens Down" and currently streaming album teaser "Family Bible" are among the final songs Nelson recorded with longtime drummer and friend Paul English, who passed away in 2020 at age 87.

Nelson, his family and his late friend are joined on the album by such usual suspects as Mickey Raphael (harmonica), Billy English (drums) and Kevin Smith (bass).

New album The Willie Nelson Family is not to be confused with Willie Nelson Family Album, a 1980 book put together by another Nelson daughter, Lana Nelson Fowler.

It's Nelson's second new album of 2021, following the Feb. 26 release of Frank Sinatra tribute album That's Life.

The Willie Nelson Family tracklist

1. "Heaven and Hell" (Willie Nelson)

2. "Kneel at the Feet of Jesus" (Willie Nelson)

3. "Laying My Burdens Down" (Willie Nelson)

4. "Family Bible" (Claude Gray, Paul Buskirk & Walt Breeland)

5. "In the Garden" (traditional)

6. "All Things Must Pass" (George Harrison)

7. "I Saw the Light" (Hank Williams, Sr.)

8. "In God's Eyes" (Willie Nelson)

9. "Keep It on the Sunnyside" (A.P. Carter)

10. "I Thought About You, Lord" (Willie Nelson)

11. "Too Sick to Pray" (Willie Nelson)

12. "Why Me" (Kris Kristofferson)

