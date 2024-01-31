Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart revealed all the heartwarming details of their meet-cute 22 years ago and how it blossomed into a lasting relationship.

In an interview with the New York Times, the couple broke down their first encounter at the 2002 Golden Globes.

"I saw this lady. I asked my agent: 'Wow! Who's that girl?'" Harrison Ford recalled. "He said, 'That's Calista Flockhart.' I said, 'Oh, what does she do?' He says, 'She's Ally McBeal.' I hadn't really seen it. I said, 'Well, could you introduce us?' He said, 'Yes.'"

"Harrison came over to say hi," Flockhart recalled. "When he left, I said: 'Ugh, what a lascivious old man. What is he doing?' After the show, we started talking. Then I was really charmed by him."

Ford mentioned he was holding his award in his hand upside down during the conversation, which prompted Flockhart to joke, 'Oh, what's that? A place for me to put my red wine?'" Naturally, red wine went everywhere. "It didn't land on me," she added. "I was safe. It was all over him, maybe. Maybe on the floor, mostly."

But Ford noted that the spilled red wine really sealed the deal.

"I said, 'Where do you live?' She said, 'I live in Brentwood.' I said: 'So do I. Would you want to have a drink?' She said, 'Well, maybe, but I have to bring my agent.' I said, 'OK, I'll bring my agent, too.' We went to the old Brentwood Bar and Grill and had a drink. I lured her up to my house and we danced, and then I took her home. Make sure you put that in the story. And we've sort of been together ever since."

The 59-year-old Flockhart, who plays Manhattan socialite Lee Radziwill in the FX series "Capote vs. The Swans," also discussed how Ford grew into becoming a father to Liam, the son Flockhart adopted a year before they met. Ford has since adopted Liam (now 23) and also shared four biological children with his first two wives, Mary Marquardt and Melissa Mathison.

"I think he was a really good father in a lot of ways, and maybe because he was on Round 2 or Round 3, so he had matured and grown up and, I think, evolved into being a good father," Flockhart said. Ford has previously discussed how his career had made him an absentee parent. "He's such a good father to his kids now. I love his kids, my stepkids."

Flockhart also loves to play pranks on Ford.

"I'm called the 'Scare Monster' in my house because I hide behind every corner," she said. "And so Harrison will walk in, and then I'll go, 'Raaah!' And he'll go, 'W-uy-aah!' And then I die laughing. I'll put a plastic spider inside his big ice cubes in the tray, and then he'll drink it. But then I'll go to bed two weeks later, and he's out of town in Jackson, and I'll take the covers down and there's this little rubber scorpion. It's fun."

"Capote vs. The Swans" premieres on FX on Jan. 31 and is available for streaming on Hulu the following day.