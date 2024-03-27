Hardy Says Toby Keith Will Appear on Upcoming Album, and Fans Are Getting Emotional

Hardy recently announced all the artists that are going to appear on his Hixtape Volume 3: Difftape album, and Toby Keith's one of them. The news hits kind of different now that Keith has passed.

Many country fans expressed mixed emotions at the idea of hearing Keith one last time. In the comment section on Instagram, several fans say they're going to be crying when they hear the song. Others expressed their sadness through emojis, still torn up over Keith's passing.

One wrote, "Gonna be crying when Toby Keith comes on." Another commented, "Toby Keith ?." Another wrote, "Toby Keith and Luke Combs is insane. Also Kameron Marlowe is a phenomenal choice." Yet another wrote, "Toby keith ???."

While it's sad that Keith is gone, Hardy designed the album to honor another late musician — Joe Diffie. The songs are all covers from Diffie's catalog. As Hardy explained, "'Difftape' is all Joe Diffie songs and it's just a huge nod, tip of the hat, if you will, to the icon that is Joe Diffie. Rest in peace, we all love you, we all miss you and we just wanted to do something special and different and cool. So this is the biggest 'Hixtape' ever, 30 of our best country friends and singers."

He continued, "You're not gonna believe all the people that are on this... I'm so proud of all the people that said yes to this."

Toby Keith Will Appear on Album

Maybe, Hardy will do one on Keith next. Keith recently got inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in another emotional moment. His son spoke on his family's behalf, "On behalf of my whole family, we wanna thank the Hall of Fame. It's an honor to stand here and represent my father. He's an amazing man, husband, father and artist. Just wanna thank everybody for being here. Thank you."

Likewise, Ronnie Dunn also praised the singer. "'Should've Been a Cowboy' gave Keith a No. 1 out of the gate," Dunn said. "Among country acts, only Merle Haggard and Alan Jackson have written more of their own hits, and if Toby were here, he'd tell you that."

Fans aren't sure which song will feature Keith, but you can check out the lineup below. Other musicians appearing include: Tracy Lawrence, Lainey Wilson, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Reba, Randy Houser, Jake Worthington, Darius Rucker, Hailey Whitters. Joe Diffie's son, Blake Shelton, Brooks and Dunn, Clint Black, Larry Fleet, Ernest, Aaron Tippin, Mark Wills, Nate Smith, Randall King, Sammy Kershaw Jack Ingram, Koe Wetzel, Lauren Watkins, Kameron Marlowe, and Chris Young.

1. "A Night To Remember"

2. "Bigger Than The Beatles"

3. "C-O-U-N-T-R-Y"

4. "Home"

5. "Honky Tonk Attitude"

6. "If The Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)"

7. "In Another World"

8. "Is It Cold In Here"

9. "John Deere Green" [Hardy, Morgan Wallen]

10. -

11. "New Way (To Light UpAn Old Flame)"

12. "Pickup Man" [Post Malone]

13. "Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox (If I Die)"

14. "Ships That Don't Come In"

15. "So Help Me Girl"

16. "Texas Size Heartache"

17. "Third Rock From the Sun"