Toby Keith Fans Celebrate Late Singer's Induction Into Country Music Hall of Fame: "Well Deserved"

For Toby Keith fans, it's a bittersweet moment. After so many years, Keith finally earned his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. However, the late musician isn't here to accept the honor.

Keith passed away earlier this year after a battle with stomach cancer. The Country Music Hall of Fame announced Keith's induction during a ceremony. MA CEO Sarah Trahern revealed that Keith joined this year's Hall of Fame class. Unfortunately, the results didn't come in until February 6th, a day after Keith passed away.

Keith never got the chance to learn he was joining the prestigious ranks. So, fans celebrated the announcement for him. Taking to X, they responded to a post about the news. One person wrote, "He has deserved it for many years, so sad it's now that he is gone."

Another commented, "One of the greatest artists of all time. So well deserved. He should have had this before he went to heaven."

Still, another wrote, "Better late than never but I wish they would have inducted him sooner so he could have lived to see it."

Toby Keith's Son Honors Him

Stelen Covel also took to the stage to honor his father. He offered a few words to celebrate Keith and his enduring legacy in country music. He said, "On behalf of my whole family, we wanna thank the Hall of Fame. It's an honor to stand here and represent my father. He's an amazing man, husband, father and artist. Just wanna thank everybody for being here. Thank you."

In a separate Instagram post, Covel reflect on his father and what he meant to him. The post featured a picture of Keith holding his son in the pool. He wrote then, "You are the strongest man I have ever known. A fighter. A true titan of your industry. My guiding star. My coach. My hero. An embodiment of the American Spirit. You are a man whose strength, prowess, and talent could only be trumped by his ability to be a father and husband."

He continued, "Your impact is forever stamped on the world and on millions of people, yet not one person knew you the way I did. You were my biggest champion and the guiding light in my darkest times."

Brooks & Dunn also took the stage to celebrate Keith and his legacy. Dunn says that Keith was larger than life in more ways than one.

"'Should've Been a Cowboy' gave Keith a No. 1 out of the gate," Dunn continued, remembering the country legend's very first hit single. "Among country acts, only Merle Haggard and Alan Jackson have written more of their own hits, and if Toby were here, he'd tell you that."