Hank Snow's 'Rainbow Ranch' Might Be the Perfect Country Music Hideaway

Country Music Legend Hank Snow's 1950s Rainbow Ranch is now just a click away as your next quirky getaway, available for rent on Airbnb.

Snow, originally from Canada, moved to Nashville in 1949. His breakthrough in the United States came in 1950 when he was invited to play at the Grand Ole Opry. His early 1950 release, "I'm Moving On," became the first of seven number-one hits on the country charts, staying at the top for 21 weeks and setting the record for the longest time at number one.

Years later, a young Elvis Presley served as one of his opening acts. Hank Snow achieved nearly 90 hits on the Billboard Country Chart. Artists such as Presley, The Rolling Stones, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, and Emmylou Harris, among others, have covered his tunes.

In 1950, Hank Snow purchased his home in Madison, Tennessee, affectionately naming it The Rainbow Ranch. The piece of Country Music history is now owned by Cal and Sandy Blakney, who have family ties to Snow.

"My grandmother was Hank's little sister," Cal explained to Nashville's WTVF 5. "It was always Uncle Hank in my house. Proud of the fact my whole life. I tried to play guitar like him. I didn't succeed!"

Hank Snow Entertained an Impressive Lineup of Legends at the Rainbow Ranch

The couple is happy to list off the prestigious guests that Hank Snow entertained at the Rainbow Ranch until his passing in 1999. It's a treasure trove for any Country Music fan.

"This piano has been played by everybody from Elvis to Moon Mullican to Marty Robbins, Hank Williams," Sandy pointed out. "Randy Travis has been here," she added. "Jim Glaser's been here."

However, Cal and Sandy aren't hogging the nostalgia and history for themselves. Hank Snow's historic home is now available for booking on Airbnb and Vrbo, offering four bedrooms, five beds, and two bathrooms amidst a rich tapestry of country music history. For $115 a night, fans can immerse themselves in the hallowed essence once shared with icons like Elvis.

Naturally, the property also boasts the iconic Rainbow Ranch barn, a creation of Hank Snow. He constructed this barn specifically for his cherished horse, Shawnee, a notable presence in his 1940s performances.

"We actually keep it booked 250 nights a year," Sandy admitted. "The barn is painted with the 'Rainbow Ranch' in front of it. It's been that way since the 50s."

Indeed, the Airbnb listing notes that the Rainbow Ranch is a rare find that's frequently booked. The listing also encourages visitors to recreate Snow's iconic album covers while staying on the property. Seems like the ultimate crash pad for some toe-tapping adventures in Music City.