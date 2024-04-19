Babies Named Johnny Cash and June Carter Born at Same Alabama Hospital On Same Day

Here's some Dixie Darling kismet from Alabama, with the stork delivering babies named June Carter and Johnny Cash at the same hospital. The Country Music legend named bundles of joy arrived April 10th at a Huntsville hospital.

Nicole and Johnny Davis, aka the proud parents of Johnny Cash Davis, are totally geeking out over meeting Carter and Sophie Clark, the pa and ma behind June Carter Clark. They're all about celebrating this "cool coincidence" with a vibe that's more harmonious than a country music duet.

"We do love Johnny Cash, but we really just thought the name 'June' was beautiful," Sophie Clark, whose husband's name was used for June's middle name, explained to Huntsville's Tennessee Valley Living.

Meanwhile, Nicole Davis detailed that she and her husband went through a laundry list of options before landing on Johnny Cash.

"Dad's name is Johnny Lee Davis Jr., and we tried on Johnny Lee Davis III for a while and we just could never get comfortable with it. We were trying to call him 'Lee' so he would be a little bit of his own person but it just never caught, so we had to go back to the drawing board," she told the outlet.

The couple even considered naming the baby Nashville after their favorite city. However, the decided "Johnny Nashville" was dangerously close to the infamous stuntman and actor Johnny Knoxville, of Jackass fame. "Then we said, 'Oh, wait a minute. Johnny Cash would be perfect, and we'll call him 'Cash.''," Nicole Davis recalled.

A Chance Elevator 'Meet Cute' Led to Baby June Carter and Johnny Cash Discovering Each Other

The Clarks and the Davises might have remained strangers if not for a quirky twist of fate in a hospital elevator, where Carter Clark's uncle stumbled upon Johnny Lee Davis Jr., sporting a shirt that screamed 'Johnny Cash fan.' According to Sophie Clark, it was the shirt that sealed their serendipitous connection.

Carter Clark's uncle remarked on Johnny Lee Davis Jr.'s attire, finding it odd because his niece had just named her baby June Carter. He then informed baby June Carter's parents about the tot Johnny Cash.

"I was like 'We gotta go find this baby,'" Sophie Clark recalled.

"So we saw the door hanger that said 'Johnny Cash.' And I was like, 'Can we please go in there and talk to them?'" she added.

Johnny Cash's nurse informed his parents about the Clarks and baby June. From there, what might be a lifelong bond was formed.

"Of course, we immediately took them out in the hall and took pictures and exchanged information so that they will always have this cool coincidence to follow them as they grow and they'll always have a cool story," Nicole Davis explained.

"I think it's so fun that in a world where there's a lot of little babies that were born on April 10, these two guys are always going to have this really fun backstory and always have an opportunity to have a friend that they met in an unconventional but really special way," she told the outlet.

"I want them to stay friends and stay connected so that they will always have this fun memory together," Davis added.