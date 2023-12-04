These Handmade Candles Are a Perfectly Luxurious Last-Minute Christmas Gift

'Tis the season of warm flannel pajamas, cozy nights by the fire and copious amounts of baking spices. So if you find yourself in a last-ditch effort to buy the perfect, no-nonsense gift for your nearest and dearest, consider Christmas candles your secret weapon.
We stumbled upon the designer scents from Poured Candle Bar, an LGBTQ-owned small business based in Hudson, New York that churns out limited-edition holiday aromas with an attitude. Their 2023 Christmas candles feature unique twists on classic Yuletide scents like myyrh and cloves, with fun names (Naughty List, Motherfirkers) that are bound to make your giftee crack a smile.
Better yet? Poured's handmade 10 oz. soy wax candles are reasonably priced at $40 each. So whether you're searching for the perfect hostess gift, something special for your in-laws or a cheeky stocking stuffer, the following concoctions are a no-brainer. Below, we spotlight a few favorites from Poured's holiday collection so you can gift the scent of Christmas. We also threw in one of Poured's non-holiday bestsellers: A boozy candle designed for the cocktail-lover in your life.
Be Myrrhy
Let your Christmas-obsessed cousin unpack the sweet, musky scent of myrrh, balsam and hemlock pine this holiday with Be Myrrhy, in limited release.
Negroni Nights
You know that friend who endlessly quotes, "Negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it"? Give them the juicy punch of citrus they've been waiting for with Negroni Nights, one of Poured Candle Bar's perennial bestsellers. Ooh, stunnin'!
Naughty List
If you're quite certain one of your nearest and dearest deserves a lump of coal this year, let them flaunt their wicked ways with Naughty List. It's a moody mixture of oud, tobacco and tonka bean with an attitude so powerful, it'll waft into the next room.
Flames & Flannel
We all have that loved one who dreams of glamping in a cozy yurt someplace snowy. In lieu of a potentially disastrous winter trip, gift them the scent of Fraser fir, clean sheets and smokey firewood with Flames & Flannel.
Klaus Haus
Klaus Haus is for the family member with the sophisticated palate. This little miracle is a unique blend of fir needles, saffron, baked cloves and—get this—clementines! It's the Michelin starred chef of candles.
