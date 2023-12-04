These Handmade Candles Are a Perfectly Luxurious Last-Minute Christmas Gift

There's even a scent for those on the Naughty List.

'Tis the season of warm flannel pajamas, cozy nights by the fire and copious amounts of baking spices. So if you find yourself in a last-ditch effort to buy the perfect, no-nonsense gift for your nearest and dearest, consider Christmas candles your secret weapon.

We stumbled upon the designer scents from Poured Candle Bar, an LGBTQ-owned small business based in Hudson, New York that churns out limited-edition holiday aromas with an attitude. Their 2023 Christmas candles feature unique twists on classic Yuletide scents like myyrh and cloves, with fun names (Naughty List, Motherfirkers) that are bound to make your giftee crack a smile.

Better yet? Poured's handmade 10 oz. soy wax candles are reasonably priced at $40 each. So whether you're searching for the perfect hostess gift, something special for your in-laws or a cheeky stocking stuffer, the following concoctions are a no-brainer. Below, we spotlight a few favorites from Poured's holiday collection so you can gift the scent of Christmas. We also threw in one of Poured's non-holiday bestsellers: A boozy candle designed for the cocktail-lover in your life.