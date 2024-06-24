Hallmark Star Ryan Paevey Reveals He's Quitting Acting (For Now) For This Heartbreaking Reason

Hallmark star Ryan Paevey recently announced plans to move away from acting and the industry. Previously, Paevey starred on General Hospital before appearing in a string of successful Hallmark films. Fans got worried when the actor disappeared from their screens in the first half of 2024.

In a statement to Heavy, Paevey revealed his reasoning for the change as well as a desire to squash any rumors.

He said, "Hey everyone...so first and foremost, I am a bit apprehensive that I even have to make a statement like this. I am certainly accustomed to a certain degree of gossip. But the past few weeks in particular have gotten out of control with speculation from third parties that have taken my words. And expanded upon them to meet their narrative. Or flat out misrepresented my words or misconstrued their meaning. I have always been an open book. And one who speaks his mind truthfully and directly. And it is unfortunate that we live in a world where social media makes it very easy to twist one's words. I am often unaware it is even happening until someone from my team messages me in a panic. And so I feel it best to make a formal statement through HEAVY."

Ryan Paevey Steps Away

The actor announced that he's taking a step back from acting due to his mental health. he said he's been going through a dark time in his life.

Paevey said, "As I've stated before, I am taking a step back from acting. Something I've felt I've needed to do for a while now. And a decision proven to be absolutely necessary in the past few weeks. The industry hasn't felt like the place for me in quite some time now. And my mental health has suffered from it. It's taken me to a bit of a dark place, made me into a version of myself I don't like very much. I've vented some of my anger and frustration publicly. And for that I apologize."

Paevey revealed that his mother is suffering from lung cancer. He left to be with her through her battle with cancer.

He said, "I've had many years of smooth sailing. And am very lucky to be able to say that. But the waters have been much rougher the last year or so. I know I am not unique in this. It seems nearly EVERYONE, in Hollywood or not, is going through troubled times to some degree. I've had bank accounts hacked, money embezzled, investments stolen....things that, while difficult, can be recovered from. But after all that, my mother was diagnosed with lung cancer. I left Los Angeles to be closer to her. And feel the need to devote more of my time, energy, and resources closer to home."

Spending Time With Family

While the actor said he's had a lot of great experiences, Paevey wants to focus on his family at this time.

Paevey said, "All this to say, I am simply shifting focus closer; to family. I have found another fulfilling creative endeavor in Fortunate Wanderer, and have plans to expand it, begin adventuring more, and share those adventures in the hopes that we will all remain connected, and I will share more about that once I myself have a clearer picture of how to do it. I know this was a lot, but I wanted you all to hear it directly from me. Thank you, so much, for sharing this journey with me, and here's hoping there's more ahead for us all."