Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach Swears By These Comfy and Stylish Jeans -- And They're On Sale

Hallmark queen Nikki DeLoach has starred in some of the network's most beloved holiday flicks, such as Truly, Madly, Sweetly, A Dream of Christmas, Christmas for Keeps, which she wrote with Megan McNulty, Reunited at Christmas and last year's Five More Minutes, inspired by Scotty McCreery's 2018 chart-topper. We can expect much more from DeLoach as she signed exclusive, multi-picture overall deal with Hallmark earlier this year. This month, she's starring in The Gift of Peace opposite Brennan Elliott.

So how does the multi-talented star unwind during the holidays (and year-round)? Wide Open Country caught up with DeLoach to ask her about a few of her favorite things, from books and podcasts to TV shows and fashion staples.

What are you reading?

Fair Play by Eve Rodsky.

Advertisement

Buy here.

What are you watching?

Bad Sisters on Apple TV. I'm a huge fan of Sharon Horgan.



Advertisement

Watch here.

What are you listening to?

I listen to all kinds of music. I also listen to a lot of podcasts. I'm always listening to Glennon Doyle's We Can Do Hard Things, On Being, Smartless, Peter Attia's The Drive and Huberman Lab.



What's your must-have beauty item?

Sunscreen.



What's your favorite self-care item?

Activist Raw Manuka Honey 850 + MGO.

Advertisement

What's you must-have hair care item?

I have color treated hair so I would say a really good conditioning treatment. I love the brand Eleven because it uses cruelty free, natural ingredients and PETA approved. Plus, the price point is excellent. I use many of their products.

Buy here.



What's one item you use when packing?

My AWAY bags. I have the large suitcase when I leave for longer periods of time. But, I use the carry on AWAY suitcase along with the laptop bag for most travel. It's pretty incredible how much you can fit into one of those bags. I travel often, so there's a lot of miles on my bags and these hold up so well.





Buy here.

Advertisement

What's your go-to item of clothing?

A pair of Mother jeans, an AMO t-shirt and a great pair of sneakers.

Buy here (currently 40 percent off at Nordstrom)

Advertisement

What's the best thing you've purchased for yourself recently?

I recently ordered a STATE BAG fanny pack with the "Sunsets for Georgie" symbol on it in honor of my dear friend's son, Georgie. A portion of the proceeds go to Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

What's your favorite snack?

If I'm being healthy, a handful of walnuts or berries for brain health. If I'm not being healthy, any kind of chip and dip.



Related Videos