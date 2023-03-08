Gwen Stefani isn't serving as a coach with her husband, Blake Shelton, on The Voice this year, but she recently expressed her love for him on social media. The singer took to Instagram this week to share an outfit that showcases both her fashion sense and her love for her "cowboy."



In the quick video, Stefani showed her cute shirt that read, "I heart cowboys." The shirt itself appeared to be sheer, and she added a black undergarment that made the lettering on the shirt pop. She also wore black leather pants to match. The video showed Stefani modeling the outfit in different poses, and she added purple feather boa to accentuate the look.



"I luv cowboys, my cowboy luvs me :)," she wrote alongside the video.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CpdqSoFA-hy/



Stefani filmed the video from a tour bus and used the hashtag #backtothehonkytonk -- which suggests she may still join her husband on his Back to the Honky Tonk tour -- and the look was possibly her show outfit for the night. The tour runs through March 25 in Buffalo, New York. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean are joining him as openers.



Shelton is physically on tour right now, but he's also on TV screens all over the country on the new season of The Voice. Season 23 premiered March 6, and the prerecorded, blind auditions are airing through March 21. The Battle Rounds will begin March 27, after which Shelton and the other coaches -- Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper -- will make their way to The Voice studios for the live shows.



This season is Shelton's last on The Voice, and he shares it with veteran coach Clarkson and new coaches Horan and Chance. Stefani has also been a frequent coach through the years. She joined Shelton, Camila Cabello and John Legend last season.