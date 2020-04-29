Hang Out With Alligators and Tour a Bayou at This Louisiana Gator Farm

Louisiana has long been famous for its alligator filled swamplands. Other than Mardi Gras and the French Quarter, touring the swamps and eating fried gator are incredibly popular tourist activities. Greenwood Gator Farm & Tours lets you get up close and personal with live alligators and learn all about how they came to inhabit the swamps of Louisiana.

Greenwood Gator Farm is situated in the small town of Gibson right outside of Houma; this is roughly an hour outside of New Orleans -- deeper in the bayou. This is a working alligator farm, hatching between 5,000-10,000 gators annually and raising them into adulthood. Visitors get to learn some fascinating facts about all of the real alligators living on the farm. And if you're interested, you can even hold a baby alligator.

One of the coolest things about Greenwood Gator Farm is they offer real swamp tours through the bayou. You'll get to see gators in their natural habitat during the boat tour and learn about their history in the swampland. You're led by an authentic cajun tour guide, Tim "The Gator Man" Domangue, so you'll definitely be getting some cool facts and stories. Tours leave at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day, but they recommend calling ahead to book. Facility tours will talk you through the working farm to learn about alligator farming and the ins and outs of swamp life.

Following the tour, the farm has a gift shop that will let you pick up some unique souvenirs to commemorate your visit.

If your kiddos love gators, consider having a birthday party at the Greenwood Gator Farm. For $200 you can book a party for up to 15 people. This includes an outdoor venue with tables, inflatable and field access. When the kids aren't jumping around the inflatable, you can take them on an educational alligator tour through the facility. The birthday kid even gets a free t-shirt, 1-year membership and a photo with an alligator.

