Everyone in America has their go-to Girl Scout cookie, whether you're a die-hard Thin Mint fan or you wait all year to stock up on some Tag Alongs. But here's a twist: did you know there are two distinct versions of those tasty treats, and it's your zip code that's been deciding which one hits your taste buds? According to the Los Angeles Times, the Girl Scouts of America actually employ two different cookie kitchens: ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers. And depending on which kitchen you get your cookies from, you'll be getting something different from folks in other parts of the country.

Over 200 million boxes of these iconic cookies are devoured by Americans each year during the much-awaited Girl Scout cookie season. But here's where it gets interesting. The cookies from these two bakeries aren't cookie-cutter duplicates. You won't be getting the exact same cookie countrywide. They're like cousins - similar, yet each with its quirks. They vary not just in looks and flavors but some even go by different names depending on which state you're in.

Read on to see which version of each Girl Scout cookie is available in your state and the alternate version other states around the country are getting. You might be surprised by the differences. And don't forget to check out our favorite Girl Scout cookie recipes.

The Girl Scout Cookies Map

Folks in Southern New Mexico, are used to their Thin Mints crunchier and mintier, while northern New Mexicans' Thin Mints are richer with a distinctive peppermint taste and smoother chocolate coating.

In Fort Worth, Texas people enjoy Caramel deLites, which are more cookie than coconut, vanilla-flavored cookie drizzled with milkier chocolate; a few miles east, in Dallas, the same cookie — here called Samoas — has a heavier layer of caramel, a darker chocolate drizzle, and its coconut is noticeably more toasted.

In all, there are six Girl Scout cookies that have noticeable differences between bakers: Thin Mints, S'mores, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Peanut Butter Sandwich/Do-si-dos, and Shortbread Cookies/Trefoils.

So which ones do you get?

The Los Angeles Times created this interactive, Girl Scout cookie map and cookie-by-cookie guide that allows users to find out which version of their beloved local Girl Scout cookies are available at home — and where they can find those from the other bakers. Whether you live in New York, Vermont, or Wisconsin, you probably have a favorite Girl Scout cookie and an opinion about its name!

Since this cookie guide and map was made, the Girl Scouts have come out with a new cookie, Adventurefuls. These chocolatey caramel sweets are not to be passed by! To see all the current cookies available, check out the Girl Scouts website.

