George Strait's Tequila Company Código 1530 is Helping Out-of-Work Bartenders

George Strait's tequila company Código 1530 is helping bartenders who're out of work due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The company is donating 30 percent of its proceeds from every online order placed with participating retailers now through Cinco de Mayo (May 5) to bartenders in need through the United States Bartenders Guild (USBG) National Charity Foundation's Bartender Emergency Assistance Program (BEAP).

"At Código, bartenders are an integral part of our extended tequila family," Código 1530 co-founder and CEO Ron Snyder said in a statement. "We couldn't serve our customers without them. Now, with bars and restaurants closed across the country, we can all do our part to support our friends in the beverage service industry while doing our part to abide by safer-at-homeguidelines, too." Participating online retailers include ReserveBar and Old Town Tequila, Broadway Cellar in New York City and Oceans 234 in Florida. See a full list of retailers here.

Strait formed the company with Federico "Fede" Vaughan and former Crocs CEO Ron Snyder.

A lot of tequila brands are not what true tequila should taste like these days," Strait told CultureMap Houston back in 2017.

In 2018, Strait released "Código," a tribute to the tequila company featured on his 2019 album Honky Tonk Time Machine.

If you're looking for quarantine cocktail ideas, you can't go wrong with one of Strait's personal favorites: the Paloma, made with Código 1530 Blanco, grapefruit juice and an orange slice. For more recipe ideas, visit Código's website.

