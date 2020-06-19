Garth Brooks Shares New Song 'We Belong to Each Other'

When Garth Brooks appeared on ABC's Good Morning America last week to promote his upcoming drive-in concert event, he promised to send anchor Robin Roberts a new song over the weekend.

"If you want to share it, share it, if you want to keep it for you, keep it for you," Brooks told Roberts about the song.

Brooks delivered on his promise by sending "We Belong to Each Other" to Roberts. She shared it, alright, with the song and its lyric video premiering this past Monday, June 15 on Roberts' Facebook page.

Premiere of Garth Brooks' New Song We Belong Together On Thursday after announcing his upcoming Drive-In Concert I asked Garth Brooks when we could expect new music from him. Here’s that exchange on Good Morning America followed by my longtime, dear friend singing We Belong To Each Other. My beloved momma always said “everybody’s got something”....whatever your something is that you’re facing I hope this brings you as much comfort as it has for me. My immense gratitude to engineer, Matt Allen, studio manager, Charles Green, the gentleman who mastered it, Eric Conn, everyone who had a part in this and the incomparable Garth Brooks for allowing me to share this gift.🙏🏾❤️ Posted by Robin Roberts on Monday, June 15, 2020

"My beloved momma always said 'everybody's got something' ... whatever your something is that you're facing I hope this brings you as much comfort as it has for me," Roberts added in her Instagram post about the song. "My immense gratitude to engineer, Matt Allen, studio manager, Charles Green, the gentleman who mastered it, Eric Conn, everyone who had a part in this and the incomparable Garth Brooks for allowing me to share this gift."

Any new music from Brooks makes it feel like we're all a step closer to hearing his forthcoming studio album Fun, which is finished yet has no release date due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

"I don't want to be the guy that tries to do something in the midst where everybody is hurting," Brooks said during a May 11 episode of his Inside Studio G web series. "The album's ready to go. It's just how do you get out and promote and be happy and jolly while everybody's out there fighting for their lives not only physically, but fighting for their lives financially."

Although it doesn't address recent headlines, such as the Nashville tornado, COVID-19 or the murder of George Floyd, Brooks' song, like 1992's "We Shall Be Free" before it, preaches a much-needed message of unity, acceptance and healing.

"We Belong to Each Other" Lyrics

Ain't no wall can divide us, no matter how high

Ain't no storm can untie us, for all it may try

We're all leaves on the same tree, under one sky

Don't let nobody tell you otherwise

It's whispered by the wind to all living things

It's in every sunrise, it's what the wild birds sing

It shines new born eyes

Faces line and worn

It's the tie that binds us all

And it won't be torn

We belong to each other

We are sister and brother

Born to love one another

We are ancient stars turned flesh and bone

We're all travelers on a bus ride home

Yeah we laugh and we cry

We rise and we fall

Yeah we fuss and we fight, but through it all

We belong to each other

We are sister and brother

Born to love one another

We're all leaves on the same tree

Waves in the same sea

You and me, we belong to each other

Now Watch: Garth Brooks Surprises 104-Year-Old Fan

