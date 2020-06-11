Garth Brooks Announces One-Night Concert Event at 300 Drive-In Theaters

Garth Brooks has found a solution for the lack of full-capacity concerts at arenas and ball parks due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. He's planned a one night only concert event to be broadcast live on June 27 at 300 drive-in theaters across North America.

General admission tickets go on sale Friday, June 19 at noon EST and will cost $100 per vehicle, with no maximum occupancy. During the event announcement today (June 11) on Good Morning America (GMA), Brooks said that there will only be 250-300 tickets available per site.

A list of participating theaters will also be shared on Friday, June 19. For tickets and more information, visit ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

"I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it," Brooks says in a press release. "This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school and perfect for the time we are in."

During his GMA experience, Brooks put over the concept as a safe entertainment option with the potential to help local businesses during tough times. Precautions at each site include contactless payment and ticketing.

"We are excited because this is a reason to get out of the house, but at the same time you get to follow all the COVID rules from every individual state and you get to have fun and stay within the guidelines of social distancing ... we're calling it 'social distancing partying'," Brooks says.

The event, slated to take place rain or shine, will be produced by Encore Live.

"Families need safe entertainment options that they can enjoy together this summer," say Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie, as quoted by GMA. "We're excited to partner with Garth, who's already done so much to help the entertainment industry during these tough times, to provide a truly unique and incredible concert that will do a whole lot of good for local businesses and communities."

