Garth Brooks Thanks Lady Gaga's Beauty Team for 'Saving a Cowboy' on Inauguration Day

If you watched Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden's inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, you know that it was full of incredible musical performances. Multiple major names in music wanted to be a part of the monumental moment in American history including country music icon, Garth Brooks who performed a beautiful rendition of "Amazing Grace." But apparently, there was a little bit of teamwork behind the scenes at the Capitol. Lady Gaga, who performed the National Anthem, was there for the country star in his moment of need.

. @ladygaga

You were fabulous today and everyday

A national treasure

Please tell Frederick and Miss Sarah thank you for me!

They saved a cowboy today

Oh, and tell Miss Sarah to hug her momma for me! love, g -- Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) January 21, 2021

"@ladygaga, You were fabulous today and everyday. A national treasure," Brooks shared on social media the night of the Presidential inauguration, also giving thanks to the pop star's makeup artist (Sarah Tanno) and hairstylist (Frederic Aspiras,) who helped get him ready behind the scenes. According to Brooks, "They saved a cowboy today." "Oh, and tell Miss Sarah to hug her momma for me!" the superstar sweetly added.

Read More: Garth Brooks Hugged Every Former President in Attendance After Biden Inauguration Performance

Brooks removed his signature cowboy hat for his performance, making sure to greet everyone from Republican Vice President Pence to Michelle and former President Barack Obama following his song. When it was first announced that Brooks would be performing prior to the President's swearing-in, he shared "This is not a political statement. This is a statement of unity," a mission statement he clearly stood by the entire time he was on the stage.

Jennifer Lopez (J.Lo) was another major artist that joined Brooks and Gaga with live performances in Washington D.C with renditions of "America the Beautiful" and "This Land Is Your Land." Other artists performed later that night including Demi Lovato and Justin Timberlake, artists of all genres celebrating America together.

Now Watch: Top 20 Country Love Songs of All Time