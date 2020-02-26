Garth Brooks to Receive Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards

The short list of major awards not won yet by Garth Brooks got shorter on Thursday (Feb. 26). That's when Carson Daily announced on the Today Show that Brooks will become just the ninth ever Icon Award winner at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Like past winners, Brooks will perform on the Wednesday, April 29 broadcast, aired live from Las Vegas on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Brooks is best selling solo artist in US history. The country music icon is the only artist from any genre to earn eight RIAA Diamond certified albums, meaning over 10 million copies were sold of each full-length release.

A deeper look at Brooks' career stats reveal 19 Billboard Music Awards wins, nine No. 1 albums on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart and appearances on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in five different decades.

"I'm flattered, I'm humbled--This is going to be fun," Brooks said in a short video aired by the Today Show.

Brooks will become the first country artist and just the ninth overall to receive Icon Award honors. The coveted award debuted in 2011 and has been handed out to Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Cher, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey.

The Icon Award adds to an already impressive list of accolades for a Country Music Hall of Fame member and the CMA's reigning Entertainer of the Year. The honor comes at a time when Brooks juggles his attendance record-breaking stadium tour with dates at much smaller venues to promote the Blake Shelton duet "Dive Bar."

The awards show, produced by Dick Clark Productions, will once again be hosted by one of country music's best mainstream friends, Kelly Clarkson.