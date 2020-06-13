Fredericksburg, Texas is the Reason Texans Never Vacation Outside the State

The Texas Hill Country is one of the most popular weekend getaway spots in the heart of Texas for a reason. The beautiful rolling hills full of wildflowers offer a peaceful retreat for Texans from busy cities like San Antonio or Austin as well as plenty of activities to keep you busy all weekend long.

Fredericksburg, in particular, is a unique gem. The Gillespie County town was founded in the 1800s as the home to the Texas German settlers who initially refused to learn English after moving to the United States. To this day, there are still German influences on the charming small town. Book yourself at one of the many bed and breakfasts that this town has to offer and enjoy some of our favorite Fredericksburg activities.

Main Street

Cute restaurants, coffee shops, art galleries, and boutiques line Main Street in downtown Fredericksburg and honestly, it looks like a postcard. Make your way down the strip for some shopping and grab a bite to eat.

Vogel Orchards

One thing Fredericksburg is known for is their peach trees. Vogel Orchards offers fresh peaches in addition to other peach products like peach preserves, cobblers, peach butter, and more. During autumn, they also host a pick-your-own pumpkin patch and a Fall store.

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area

This Texas Historic Landmark is located about 17 miles outside of Fredericksburg. The area is part of the Texas state park system and offers hiking, camping, and beautiful views.

National Museum of the Pacific War

The city of Fredericksburg was the childhood home of Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz who was the Commander in Chief of the United States Pacific Fleet and afterward served as Commander in Chief, Pacific Ocean Areas during World War II. The museum is located in the old Nimitz Hotel and gives background information on Nimitz naval career in addition to the old hotel. This is a fun activity if you love some Texas history!

Oktoberfest

The German heritage of Fredericksburg is celebrated annually during their Oktoberfest celebrations downtown. Known as the "Polka Capital of Texas," Fredericksburg offers a weekend full of entertainment including live music, delicious food, and lots of fun on the Marktplatz in the historic district downtown (right off Main Street). They even have an Oktoberfest Kraut Run 8K and 5K that takes place the same Saturday.

Texas Hill Country Wineries

Texas wine country may not be as well known as California's, but they still have a lot to offer! There are 50 different wineries scattered around the Hill Country that offer wine tours and wine tastings onsite. This is a popular day trip for residents of Austin and San Antonio since it's less than two hours away by car.

The Pioneer Museum

Fredericksburg is very proud of their German heritage and all of that history is preserved in the Pioneer Museum. It's a combination museum and historic site on Main Street that tells the story of the town. There is also a gift shop at the museum in addition to information for visitors to take a walking tour of the town or guided tour of the grounds. At Christmas, the museum hosts the Christmas Home Tour and Market to raise money for the Pioneer Museum.

