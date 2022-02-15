'Yellowstone' Star Forrie J. Smith Skipping SAG Awards Due to Vaccination Requirements

Forrie J. Smith, a real-life cowboy best known for playing loyal ranchhand Lloyd Pierce on Paramount Network's hit TV series Yellowstone, has revealed that he will not be attending the SAG Awards with the rest of the Yellowstone cast members due to the vaccine requirements.

Smith posted a video on his Instagram page informing fans why he will not be attendance at the upcoming awards show. The cast has been recognized for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series but, according to Smith, he won't be there to see it.

"I mean no offense to anyone," he starts, explaining that he's not vaccinated and it's a requirement to be vaccinated to attend the event, in addition to having a booster shot and a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event. The awards show has also asked attendees to wear KN95 or KF94 masks specifically.

"I'm not vaccinated. I will not get vaccinated," Smith explains. "I haven't been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don't vaccinate my dogs, I don't vaccinate my horses. I've never had a flu shot. Never will. I believe they compromise your immunities."

The CDC says the COVID-19 vaccine provides a high level of protection against COVID-19, can provide added protection for people who already had COVID-19 and all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19.

According to the CDC, "Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is also a safer way to build protection than getting sick with COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccination helps protect you by creating an antibody response without you having to experience sickness. Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can cause severe illness or death, and we can't reliably predict who will have mild or severe illness. If you get sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. You can also continue to have long-term health issues after COVID-19 infection."

Smith expresses his regret at not being able to walk the red carpet to "represent his culture" in his cowboy hat and boots, but reiterates that he has no interest in getting vaccinated.

"I just don't believe in that stuff," he says.

This is the first major award nomination for Taylor Sheridan's hit series which just finished airing its fourth season. The hit show stars Kevin Costner as Montana rancher John Dutton and follows the Dutton family as they struggle to maintain their land. The Yellowstone cast is nominated with multiple other popular series in the Best Ensemble category -- The Handmaid's Tale, The Morning Show, Squid Game and Succession. The 28th annual SAG Awards will be airing live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, starting at 8 PM ET.

