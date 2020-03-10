Planning a beach trip for the entire family can be tough, and you may be putting yourself in some irritating situations if you don't come prepared. Although we all know you're the best and bring everything your family may need, instead of packing large backpacks and totes for the beach, grab a 2-in-1 beach lounger.

No one likes to haul heavy bags on their shoulders on a beach day. Pack everything you need and more in the MacSports beach chair. Their beach lounger chair folds into a wagon for all of your beach essentials, like towels, sunscreen, water, and toys. Once you unpack your beach gear, you can transform the gadget into a reclining chair.

Both aspects of the heavy-duty folding chair are superb. The Mac Sports Beach Day Lounger wagon is spacious. With a rear pouch, all-terrain wheels, large mesh basket, and telescoping handle, you won't have any troubles hauling your snacks and beach must-haves across sandy grounds.

As for the lounging part, you're going to love it even more. There's a padded headrest, armrests, large seating area, and it adjusts to four seating options. Thanks to the denier fabric, you'll feel as comfy as ever in your beach recliner.

Amazon customer reviews are fabulous, and it's evident that this 2-in-1 beach wagon is made for easy beach trips. See what a few customers said about it.

It seems like this foldable beach chair is here to make your beach experience an effortless and relaxing experience. Thanks to this chair, the hardest part about the trip will be figuring out which sunglasses, hats, and swimsuit to wear!

Find your best beach look and pack up your new 2-in-1 beach lounger for the best beach day ever.

oembed rumble video here