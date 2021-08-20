12 Items for a Cozy Farmhouse Bedroom

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

As much as I loved watching Chip and Joanna Gaines on Fixer Upper, I was even more obsessed with how they seemed to boost classic farmhouse design. They can probably be credited with creating the "modern farmhouse" look that people have yet to tire of, and it's easy to see why it's such a popular choice.

Farmhouse decor is warm and inviting, timeless and traditional, and typically sticks to a neutral color palette that makes it easy to play around with seasonally. We've rounded up some of our favorite items to create the ideal farmhouse bedroom design...your bedroom will be nice and cozy in no time!

I love the look of a clean, white dresser but this "rustic white" is a perfect option for a farmhouse style bedroom. It's warm and inviting and has plenty of room to store all of your clothes. You also really can't argue with that price...I'm still in shock it's under $300.

I always love keeping with neutral colors when it comes to your bed so that you have more room to choose when it comes to rugs or your bedding. This wooden headboard is the definition of farmhouse bedroom decor and is a lovely choice for either your master or a guest room. The warm and rustic wood is reminiscent of a barn door, but subtle enough to be a calming place to rest your head at night.

If you don't like going with just the headboard, this iron bedframe could be a good option for you. I love using a dark bronze bed in a modern farmhouse bedroom. It will go with pretty much every color palette and it's a good investment that will last you for years to come. This particular bed is a steal coming in under $300 for a queen! Ideal for a guest bedroom.

How good does this color scheme look against the wood floor in the photo? This cozy rug is perfect to achieve your farmhouse look because it's warm and neutral while adding a bit of extra texture with the pattern. Dare I say, it looks like something you might see on Fixer Upper?

Cozy bedding is essential in my opinion and there are lots of great options to choose from when designing your farmhouse master bedroom. I love the look of this simple striped bedding. It comes with a duvet cover and two shams, and you get to choose between blue, grey or red stripes. The cover is also reversible, which is always exciting if you're indecisive like me and love regularly redecorating. All you have to do is flip it over and you immediately have a different look in your bedroom.

There are countless places in your home that could use some wall decor from your entryway to your dining room. But just because guests aren't frequenting your bedroom doesn't mean those walls don't need some love too! Adding a farmhouse design idea like shiplap can be expensive, so I love utilizing art to capture the same look while adding a little pop of color above the bed or dresser.

You need a side table on either side of your bed, not only for lighting but also as a place to store the latest book you're reading, along with jewelry, glasses and more, when you lay down to sleep each night. These wooden nightstands are an ideal choice because of all of that storage underneath. You have a small shelf for easy access items or for styling. And you can hide any of the less attractive items, such as medication, behind that door.

I love a good wall sconce in the bedroom so that you have a fully empty nightstand to decorate. They are perfect for giving enough light to read in bed. These in particular would really complement a farmhouse bedroom design. I think some people might avoid sconces because of having to wire them behind the wall, which is why these are a great option. They plug right into the wall with a switch you can easily use to turn on and off!

Not everyone loves their lighting on the wall, which is why a trusty table lamp is always a great choice. I love the metal caged look of this lamp. Since the base is open, it visually will look like it's taking up less space on the nightstand. Not to mention, the grey shade adds some nice contrast to the white color schemes you typically see in farmhouse decor.

Throw pillows are not just for the living room couch. This is such an easy way to elevate your bedroom as well -- whether it's on your bed or a corner chair. I'm a big fan of these leather pillow covers...they give off cozy farmhouse vibes but since they are leather, will withstand the test of time.

How cool is this wooden chandelier? A little farmhouse, a little boho...it's perfect for folks wanting a statement light fixture in their bedroom instead of a boring ceiling fan. This is such an easy way to give your bedroom a little shabby chic makeover and we guarantee it will look trendy as well as nice and homey every night when you climb into bed.

A quality barn door just screams farmhouse style. One of the easiest ways to add some rustic charm to your master bedroom is by adding a cool door like this. I think it would look amazing as a bathroom door replacement, but you could also use it as your main door blocking off the hallway or living room depending on where your master is located.

