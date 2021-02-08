You can take the girl out of the country, but you can't take the country out of the girl. As a person from East Texas who is conforming to this Austin, Texas trend of studio apartments, I have to say I am next in line to get barn door decor. If you're into the farmhouse style like me, barn door TV stands will make a great addition to your home.

I am obsessed with the farmhouse look. If having a farmhouse theme has been on your wishlist for a while now, setting up a barn door TV stand is the perfect start. We rounded up 10 barn door TV stands to help you create your dream home.

Where to Find Barn Door Hardware

If you're looking to install barn doors in your home, check out Home Depot. You'll find hardware kits (typically around $100) and barn doors (usually priced around $300).

Best Barn Media Centers

Stone gray looks beautiful in living rooms! This TV console is perfect for TVs up to 65-inches wide.

A customer gave it a perfect rating and wrote, "The tv stand arrived quickly, and it was really easy to assemble. The best step by step directions and every piece labeled and organized. Stress free assembly. Sturdy, and looks great."

Look no further than Home Depot for all of your decor needs. This stand is perfect for TVs up to 58 inches. We included this pick for people who needed something a little bit more extra. The stand has an electric fireplace, which is perfect for creating a cozy setting in the wintertime.

The fireplace TV stand has a perfect five-star rating.

This stand by Recaceik will support TVs up to 60-inches wide and is only $189.99.

A customer gave it five stars and wrote, " This is a beautiful piece to add to my living room décor. I absolutely love the color, design and durability this TV stand provides."