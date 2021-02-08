You can take the girl out of the country, but you can't take the country out of the girl. As a person from East Texas who is conforming to this Austin, Texas trend of studio apartments, I have to say I am next in line to get barn door decor. If you're into the farmhouse style like me, barn door TV stands will make a great addition to your home.
I am obsessed with the farmhouse look. If having a farmhouse theme has been on your wishlist for a while now, setting up a barn door TV stand is the perfect start. We rounded up 10 barn door TV stands to help you create your dream home.
Where to Find Barn Door Hardware
If you're looking to install barn doors in your home, check out Home Depot. You'll find hardware kits (typically around $100) and barn doors (usually priced around $300).
Best Barn Media Centers
Walker Edison's modern farmhouse media stand is a great pick for TVs up to 65-inches wide. The top surface can support up to 150 pounds of electronics and decor. As for the shelves, there is plenty of storage as well. Plus, each shelf can support up to 30 pounds of weight. This is perfect for a cable box, gaming system, and DVDs.
With six cord management ports, you'll be able to keep cables tidy. Cord management is important for those who absolutely hate messy cords. (Me!) This is also a great pick for those who need adjustable shelving and have large TVs.
A happy customer gave it five stars and said, "Sturdy furniture, pay attention to detail and you will be alright. Looks great as well, pretty good for the price!" White oak is going to look pretty in bright, cheery living spaces.
2. Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse Barn Wood Stand with Cabinet Doors TV's up to 80", Storage Cabinet Doors and Shelves, Entertainment Center, 70 Inch, Grey Wash
Here's another option from Walker Edison. It's Amazon Choice for TV stands for 80-inch flat screens. Yep, this huge TV media center will hold TVs up to 80-inches! Amazing. It is a bit pricey (almost $270), but it's a top-notch choice for a lot of weight. It can support up to 250 pounds.
It also has adjustable shelves and is made from high-grade certified MDF for long-lasting construction. There is plenty of storage space and cable management as well. This is going to look fantastic in your living space.
Kevin gave the stand five stars and wrote, "The product is very sturdy, easy to put together, and has very clear instructions. It took me about an hour to assemble by myself. I've always had great success with Walker Edison furniture."
3. WAMPAT Farmhouse Barn Door TV Stand Wood Media Console Storage Cabinet for Flat Screen TV Up to 65" Entertainment Center for Living Room Rustic Oak Wash
This barn stand isn't exactly espresso, but it is dark compared to the options above. I love this shade! It'll look nice in living rooms with beige color schemes. Of course, the style meets our standards, but the specs do as well. This TV stand is built for TVs up to 65 inches and has a powerful cable management system.
The additional groove design leaves enough space for the power cord and ensures that the TV cabinet can fit the wall. There are adjustable shelves, so feel free to adjust to your liking.
An Amazon customer wrote, "Beautiful! Instructions were clear and all parts were bagged and clearly marked. It takes time but it was very easy. Product is much higher quality than expected and construction is very sturdy. Very pleased!!"
4. Tangkula Farmhouse Sliding Barn Door TV Stand, Vintage Rustic TV Cabinet Stand Fit Up to 60-inch TVs, Storage Cabinets with 2 Gliding Doors & Adjustable Shelves, Home Living Room Furniture (Natural)
Consider this stand for an option under $200. The budget-friendly TV stand fits TVs up to 60-inches wide and has plenty of storage space. It does have a weight capacity of 66 pounds, so be sure not to put anything too heavy on it.
Debra gave it five stars and said, "I love this tv stand the slide doors give it that extra! And very sturdy, cause I just bought my 60 inch LG SMART TV, and I wouldn't trust my baby on just any stand! And I put it together no husband or boyfriend, in a hour!! I highly recommend this stand! Beautiful!!"
5. JAXPETY Wooden Farmhouse Style 58 Inch TV Stand w/Storage Shelves, Entertainment Center and Sliding Wood Barn Doors, Television Stands Cabinet Console for Living Room Bedroom, Rustic Gray
Here's a stand for under $170. Don't let the price fool you, and it's still a high-quality farmhouse stand. It's ideal for TVs up to 58 inches and can hold up to 240 pounds. However, the shelves have weight capacities of 20 and 40 pounds.
Amanda gave it five stars and said, "Easy to follow instructions. Everything was labeled with the correct letters" You got to love easy instructions, right?
6. BELLEZE Modern 58" Living Room Storage Barn Wood TV Stand Media Console for TVs Up to 65", Stone Grey
Stone gray looks beautiful in living rooms! This TV console is perfect for TVs up to 65-inches wide.
A customer gave it a perfect rating and wrote, "The tv stand arrived quickly, and it was really easy to assemble. The best step by step directions and every piece labeled and organized. Stress free assembly. Sturdy, and looks great."
Look no further than Home Depot for all of your decor needs. This stand is perfect for TVs up to 58 inches. We included this pick for people who needed something a little bit more extra. The stand has an electric fireplace, which is perfect for creating a cozy setting in the wintertime.
The fireplace TV stand has a perfect five-star rating.
8. Recaceik TV Stand, Farmhouse Entertainment Center for TV up to 60 inch - Wood Console Table Storage Cabinet with Sliding Barn Door, Rustic Brown
This stand by Recaceik will support TVs up to 60-inches wide and is only $189.99.
A customer gave it five stars and wrote, " This is a beautiful piece to add to my living room décor. I absolutely love the color, design and durability this TV stand provides."
Pemberly Row's farmhouse TV stand can support a TV up to 65-inches wide. It's made from high-grade MDF, laminate, metal, and mesh metal, making it ultra-durable.
A customer wrote, "I was able to easily assemble this stand and I'm six months pregnant. It looks as pictures. Able to hold all our DVDs as well as a 20 gallon fish tank on top. Very sturdy. Arrived in good condition. Would buy again."
10. Walker Edison Georgetown Modern Farmhouse Double Barn Door Highboy Storage TV Stand for TVs up to 65 Inches, 58 Inch, Stone Grey
Here's another excellent pick from Walker Edison. This stand is perfect for TVs up to 65 inches and can supports TVs up to 150 pounds. It has excellent shelves (with impressive weight capacities) and cord management for a tidy living space. If you don't want a lot of closed storage, consider this TV stand. The open shelves are roomy.
