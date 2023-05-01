Elle King has been open about her life with fiancé Dan Tooker and their 18-month-old son Lucky Levi, but now fans are speculating that the rock-turned-country star and her fiancé have possibly split up.

King has been touring all over the country this spring, and at a recent appearance at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif., she debuted a neon green jacket with the word "single" on the back with a pink lightning bolt. She shared a quick, but close-up look at the jacket in an Instagram video, and fans in the comments immediately began wondering if her relationship status had recently changed.

King's jacket isn't the only reason fans believe she and Tooker may have called it quits. In an Instagram post from April 23, King shared a variety of photos of herself and her son with a caption that reads, "In my me myself n i era." King's ring also seems to be missing in a few photos. Her other recent posts include more photos from her weekend in California as well as snaps from her recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

It's also been about a month since Tooker made an appearance on King's social media accounts. One of the last posts featuring the couple was from King's Grand Ole Opry debut on April 5. She also shared snaps from a day in Seattle with Tooker, her son and dad Rob Schneider on March 12.

King and Tooker met in Boston in 2019 and became engaged in October 2020. Five months later, they announced they were expecting their first child, and they welcomed Lucky on September 1, 2021.

In an interview with People surrounding her new album Come Get Your Wife in February, she shared insight into her life with her Tooker and their son.

"I always wondered, 'What's my music going to sound like if I ever get happy?' And it's the best music I've ever made," she said at the time. "I feel so much joy in my life right now."

King has yet to comment on the speculation about her relationship.

