Fans Send Thoughts And Best Wishes After Pam Tillis Takes A Tumble On Stage

Fans are hoping singer Pam Tillis is okay after she took a spill at one of her concerts. The 66-year-old slipped and fell while at the mic stand.

It doesn't appear that Tillis injured anything but her pride as she quickly got up from the fall. The singer even made fun of her fall with a Facebook reel. She captioned it, "Took a spill on stage last night. Whacha gonna do but get back up and keep going ??."

Still, fans took the moment to let the singer know that they were thinking of her and hoped she was alright. One person wrote, "Only you could still look gorgeous and graceful falling glad you're ok!!"

Another attended the show and described how tenacious the singer is. They wrote, "I was at this concert when it happened. And allI have to say is it just made Pam even more of a bada—!!! It happened after the last song she was going to sing for the night. She got up made a few jokes about it. Said well I'm not going out like this so let me do one more song Pam and the two ladies in her band were absolutely amazing!!! I have seen Pam many times and each time I leave her show so impressed!! Keep coming back to Redbluff We love you."

Another wrote, "That had to hurt. Glad u are ok. I would not look half that graceful....and I have fallen on stage quite a few times. Take care of yourself."

Pam Tillis Talks Songwriting

In an interview with Country Universe, Tillis opened up about the duality of what it means to be both a songwriter as well as a performer. She's learned to embrace the former as she's gotten older.

She said, "Pam Tillis, the singer and entertainer, kept on rocking. Pam Tillis, the songwriter, two things happened. I kind of lost my way because one of the big jobs of writing is to shut up your inner critic. And being a very private person, maybe even a shy person, is not the best thing for a songwriter to be a private person. I just got terribly self-conscious again about my own writing, and also the pressures of the industry. For a long time, I'm like, 'Oh, my songs aren't good enough.' Growing up and living in a songwriter's town where there's those guns for hire like Josh Osborne, or go down the list, even guys like Don Schlitz. Those guys are journeyman songwriters. They go to the office and eight hours a day, they bang it out. I thought, 'How can my song stack up to that?'"