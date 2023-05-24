Are we feeling the heat, or is that just the sizzle over Jesse Spencer's return to Chicago Fire? What's sparking all this excitement? Well, Chicago Fire's Season 11 delivered an unexpected treat to fans in Episodes 18 and 22, with Spencer popping back in as Matt Casey. And now everyone wants more.

From his debut in the very first season to his adieu in Season 10, Casey has had a soft spot in fans' hearts for some time. When he showed up on screen once more, well, you can bet there was a firestorm of cheering happening in living rooms everywhere. In fact, fans have taken to social media to proclaim their love for Casey, and it's safe to say, they're excited for more of him. They're lighting up Twitter with gifs and counting down the hours.

https://twitter.com/sreigh93/status/1661415404202500097

Advertisement

I totally haven?t been watching every #Brettsey scene preparing for tonight! pic.twitter.com/0rb3HYKbqM — Megan Mackenzie ? (@MeganPJMackenz1) May 24, 2023

HAPPY MATT CASEY DAY pic.twitter.com/5oipkWFNul — niss (@mattcaseyyyy) May 24, 2023

can't believe I'm posting this AGAIN this season ? also I almost forgot to post this ? happy matt casey day everyone!!! pic.twitter.com/cOhaBAkDOl — robin ? (@caseysbrett) May 24, 2023

Advertisement

But these cameos have left fans burning with a question: "Is Casey coming back to the squad for good?" Spencer previously broke his silence and dropped some hints in an interview with NBC Insider, saying, "The idea when I left the show was that if it was appropriate and it would work with the storyline they wanted to do, I would be open--and they would be open--to bringing Casey back."

Spencer teased the fans a bit more, suggesting that Casey might be contemplating a return to Firehouse 51 and possibly rekindling his relationship with Brett (played by Kara Killmer) -- who posted some seriously fun teases that reveal what could be the triumphant return of "Brettsey." But, he left us on a cliffhanger, saying, "We're gonna have to see...we'll leave that to the future." Oh, the suspense!

As for strapping on those firefighting boots again, Spencer seemed to have a blast. "It was actually really smooth," he told NBC Insider. "It's like riding a bike, you know? There are familiar faces. I know pretty much all the crew and pretty much all the cast. I had a ball."

So there you have it. While the future of Casey on Chicago Fire is still up in the air, Spencer's comments have certainly turned up the heat on the speculation. We'll just have to grab some popcorn, tune in, and see where this fire leads.

Advertisement

Related Videos