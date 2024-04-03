Fans Believe They Pinpointed The Moment 'The Voice' Coach Chance The Rapper Was Going to Get a Divorce

Footage of Chance the Rapper partying has resurfaced amid news of calling it quits with his wife of five years, Kirsten Corley. At Chance's 30th birthday celebration at Carnival in Jamaica last April, a video emerged showing the hitmaker dancing with another woman. Following the clip going viral, Corley posted a Maya Angelou quote on Instagram about the challenges people face in maturing.

Now the footage has returned, with fans speculating the seed of divorce was planted then and there for The Voice coach. "The moment Chance The Rapper knew he was getting a divorce," an X user wrote alongside the footage. "He ain't been the same since The Big Day album," they added.

The moment Chance The Rapper knew he was getting a divorce. He ain?t been the same since The Big Day album pic.twitter.com/A5NYWpZ0Oy — DAFRICAN (@DAFRICAN1) April 3, 2024

The brief video clip shows a shirtless Chance the Rapper, drink in hand, grinding against a nubile, scantily clad woman. Chance grins ear to ear, raising his drink in a toast.

"Poor Chance, maybe he'll drop "The Big Divorce" next," one fan quipped on X. "Just kidding, wishing him all the best through the ups and downs!", they added. "Yep! That did it," another fan joked upon seeing the footage. "He forgot who and where he was for a sec," a third fan chimed in.

Chance the Rapper Announced His Divorce Via Social Media Tuesday

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old hip-hop star and his wife, also 30, shared that they have mutually agreed to end their five-year marriage. They disclosed through a joint statement posted on Instagram that they underwent a private "period of separation" and have now mutually decided to go their separate ways.

"After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways," the two wrote. "We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," they added.

The ex-couple, parents to daughters Kensli, 7, and Marli, 4, emphasized that co-parenting is their top priority now and in the future. "God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together," they wrote. "We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you," the message, signed by Chance and Kirsten, concluded.

The Grammy winner and the entrepreneur tied the knot in March 2019. While they had known each other since childhood, it wasn't until they reunited at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas in 2012 that they truly connected. Their reunion sparked a romance, and they started dating shortly after returning to their hometown of Chicago.

In September 2015, Chance and Corley had their first child, daughter Kensli. A few months post-wedding, they became parents again, welcoming their second daughter, Marli Grace, in August 2019.