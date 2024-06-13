Famed Texas Megachurch Pastor Resigned After 50 Years Due To Mysterious Sin

A famed megachurch pastor is resigning from his church after half a century. The Texas pastor claims he is stepping away due to a mysterious sin he committed a "number of years ago." Exactly what this sin is remains unknown at this time.

74-year-old Dr. Tony Evans revealed that he was leaving the congregation at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church in Dallas on Sunday. He shared his resignation as a statement online.

"The foundation of our ministry has always been our commitment to the Word of God as the absolute supreme standard of truth to which we are to conform our lives. When we fall short of that standard due to sin, we are required to repent and restore our relationship with God," Evans wrote in his statement.

He said that he fell short of God's message several years ago. Therefore, he felt compelled to leave the church. "A number of years ago, I fell short of that standard," Evans said. "I am, therefore, required to apply the same biblical standard of repentance and restoration to myself that I have applied to others." However, the pastor wanted to clarify that he "committed no crime" but "did not use righteous judgment in my actions."

Pastor Mysteriously Resigns

He said that he is stepping away to focus on healing and renewing his relationship with god. "In light of this, I am stepping away from my pastoral duties and am submitting to a healing and restoration process established by the elders," Evans wrote. "This will afford me a needed time of spiritual recovery and healing."

The elder board agreed with Evans and his decision."Dr. Evans and the elders agree that when any elder or pastor falls short of the high standards of scripture, the elders are responsible for providing accountability and maintaining integrity in the church," the church's statement read.

In his absence, Evans said Associate Pastor Bobby Gibson would step forward to lead the church. "During this time, it is critical that the ministry of OCBF continue as vibrantly as ever. Remember, you serve the Lord Jesus Christ, not a man," he wrote. Evans plans to continue to visit the church as part of the congregation.

Longtime church member James Harris Jr. expressed surprise at the announcement. "He's a staple in the community," Harris Jr. told CBS News. "I think he is one of the most known pastors in the nation."