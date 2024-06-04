Multiple Police Cars Sighted At South Carolina Pastor John-Paul Miller's Church — Here's Why

On June 2, 2024, someone managed to snap a photo depicting police cars situated at John-Paul Miller's church. On X (formerly known as Twitter), Robbie Harvey chronicled the situation as it was occurring.

"Heavy Police presence at Solid Rock Church with many unmarked cars at this very moment. Detectives and Police Dogs are on scene," Harvey's post said.

A little over an hour later, Harvey had another critical update. "POLICE UPDATE. There are severe reports Police were at John Paul Miller's house. If they were, they are no longer there. Several reports of Police at Tricia Ross' house also," the post reads.

"This was confirmed by a source. But I have no photos of such. There's also speculation of a possible Bomb Threat. Waiting on Police to confirm."

Around two hours after that, Harvey updated people again. "3:15 PM Myrtle Beach Police were at Tricia Ross' house. Between 4:00 and 4:30 PM, Myrtle Beach Police went to Solid Rock Church with detectives and Police dogs. There are several rumors Police went to John-Paul Miller's house but I'm unable to confirm. I'm waiting on official Police statement on the reasoning why they were at Ross' and Solid Rock Church."

Police Cars Are Spotted At John-Paul Miller's Solid Rock Church

Harvey would post one more update regarding the situation. "According to [at]JustinOnTikTok, he spoke with John-Paul about the events of today. According to John-Paul, via Justin, one of the protesters was a drug dealer and he cons older ladies into adding him to their will. Apparently the individual did something stupid had Police concerned for JP's safety. I must admit, a bizarre update I didn't expect."

As of now, that would appear to be the end of the conflict. This comes a few days after John-Paul Miller opened up to Justin about Mica Miller's passing. The two spoke via a livestream hosted by Justin, and John-Paul Miller would clarify his perspective on some of the key points of Mica's case.

"I do want justice for Mica, and I'm gonna help bring that," John-Paul Miller emphasized. When we at Wide Open Country learn more, we'll be sure to relay any meaningful updates to our readership.