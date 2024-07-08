Elvis Presley's Ex Wishes She Would Have Let Singer Knock Her Up

Elvis Presley ultimately only had one child — the late Lisa Marie Presley. But one of his exes wished that the iconic singer had more babies. Carol Connors regrets not letting Presley get her pregnant.

"I went with him for nine months," she claimed via Fox News. "He said two and a half years. It was not two and a half years. I told him it was more often off than on. But I did go with him for nine months. Didn't have a baby. I was too stupid."

Connors got personal about Elvis, revealing that he was a good kisser. Ultimately, she said that she really cared about the singer. "But I really cared about him," she said. "He was a gentle soul in those days. He was very sweet, very respectful. We would harmonize together. We had beautiful moments together — we really did."

She also wasn't afraid to call out Presley. Connors wasn't obsessed with the singer as a symbol.

"One time, he was telling a joke and everyone laughed, but I didn't laugh," said Connors. "He said, 'Why aren't you laughing, Carol?' I said, 'Because it's not funny.' And he said, 'You know that, and I know that, but they will laugh.' And they did."

Connors said she was at the grocery store when a "creepy guy" approached her about Elvis Presley. That's how she first knew that Elvis was interested in her. Elvis Presley And Carol Connors

"He says, 'Aren't you the girl who sang 'To Know Him is to Love Him?'" she said. "He said, 'Elvis Presley would love to meet you.' And I went, 'Right, sure, yeah, of course.' He said, 'No I mean it. He loves your voice.'" She gave him her phone number.

She continued, "'You've got to come to the house. Elvis would love to meet you.' I went, 'OK.' He picked me up at my mother and father's house."