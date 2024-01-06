A holographic AI Elvis Presley will take the stage in November courtesy of UK company and immersive event specialists Layered Reality.

Per its freshly unveiled website, "Elvis Evolution" will be "a major new show celebrating the world's biggest star of stage and screen, Elvis Presley, with a jaw-dropping concert finale and a personal invite to the after party."

The website adds that the show will premiere this November in Central London.

Presley never performed outside of North America, so Layered Reality is billing the show as a chance to see "his most iconic songs and moves for the very first time on a UK stage."

"Elvis fans can look forward to a memory-making experience like no other. Through AI and groundbreaking tech you'll be able to witness iconic Elvis performances as if you were really there, and celebrate defining moments in Elvis Presley's extraordinary life and career," the website continues. "After the show, the central London venue will also host an After Party at its Elvis-themed restaurant and bar with live music, DJs and performances."

In a teaser video, Layered Reality CEO and founder Andrew McGuinness promised a global tour, with dates in Las Vegas, Tokyo, Berlin and elsewhere.

"You're going to go on a journey and really understand what Elvis went through during his life," McGuinness said. "The end of this experience is a real crescendo, where you'll see a life-sized Elvis in AI perform some of his biggest hits."

The interactive live show has Elvis Presley Enterprises' stamp of approval.

"We're thrilled to partner with Layered Reality to give fans a new, immersive way of experiencing Elvis Presley's life and legacy," shared Marc Rosen of the the Authentic Brands Group, which owns Elvis Presley Enterprises (as quoted by Billboard).

