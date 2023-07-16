Woman Returns Elvis Memorabilia She Accidentally Took Home From Graceland

A mysterious mixup sent the King of Rock 'n' Roll's crown to Iowa.

An Iowa woman promptly returned Elvis Presley memorabilia from Graceland that'd accidentally ended up in her vehicle.

Des Moines, Iowa ABC affiliate KCRG reports that Lisa Jennings discovered items that didn't belong to her after returning home to Kalona, Iowa from her wedding at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn.

"I'm like, Elvis touched this stuff. This is huge. This should not have left Memphis. Like, how did we get this?" Jennings said.

As for how a box including a crown gifted to Presley after the filming of his 1973 Aloha From Hawaii concert special got mixed up with Jennings' belongings, her husband has a theory.

"He goes, 'Oh, so-and-so, the wedding planner. He put it in our car [and] thought it was yours,'" Jennings added.

Still, it's a mystery why such items were out in the open during a wedding.

"[A Graceland employee] said it was a big accident. They had to review videos and footage," Jennings said. "She did say it takes two keys to get to the vault. And that, in 40 years, this has never happened."

When asked to mail the items back to Graceland, Jennings insisted on finding a better way to make sure everything got safely returned to the king's castle.

"I want to trust that it's going back to Graceland where it deserves to be, so she agreed to come up to Iowa and pick it up," she explained.

Jennings has a special connection to Presley. She's named after his lone daughter, the late Lisa Marie Presley.

"My mom was pregnant with me when Elvis died, and I grew up an hour south of Memphis," Jennings said. "So after he died, they opened up the gate and she stole — not stole, but she took a leaf off his yard."