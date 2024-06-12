'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Says Someone Stole His General Lee Car After His Wife's Passing

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider claims that someone stole his General Lee car. In a cryptic post, the actor said that he finally was able to track down his beloved possession.

To make matters worse, Schneider said his late wife gifted him the car. Schneider is vowing to do everything that he can to get his car back. He wrote, "It's a very sad day for me because I just discovered who has had my General Lee all these month. The saddest part is that they somehow feel that even though they know all the circumstances under which Alicia gifted him to me (live on Facebook for my birthday) that he somehow belongs to them and it is within their rights to personally gain from his sale among other things."

He continued, "I am going to do everything i can to stop this from happening but do find solace in the knowledge that both God and Alicia are watching. Closely. While I would never name names...I believe Rosco would say: 'Shame, shame! Everybody knows your name!' Truly disappointed."

'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Opens Up About General Lee

Schneider didn't go into the specifics on what exactly happened. However, fans are hoping for the best. One wrote, "So sorry, John. It's so wrong that someone would put you through this. Sending prayers and hugs." Another wrote, "Hate to hear that. Wish people would just do the right thing. It's not that hard." Yet another wrote, "So very sorry John, I just don't understand how people can be so heartless, Prayers for you God Bless you John." Still, another wrote, "I see a general Lee car come down my road sometimes but hopefully it isn' that one. I live in Indiana sorry this happened to you."

It's not the first time that Schneider experienced issues with his General Lee. The car got heavily damaged during Hurricane Ida. He revealed, "Well ... When something like this happens you have two choices: Tears and laughter. I choose laughter. So ... What's your caption? Here's mine: 'Miss Ida stopped by to see the General at Miss Shirley's last night...,'

However, Schneider ultimately decided to fix the car, saying, "Oh I can bang out a few dents. That car is me. I am going to straighten it out a little bit and leave it that way. Because I believe that people who have no scars shouldn't be trusted. And people who have scars and hide them should be avoided at all costs,' he said. 'So I am going to be honest about the General's scars."