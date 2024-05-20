Kid Rock Pays A Rockin' Homage To The Dukes Of Hazzard By Riding On General Lee-Inspired Cybertruck

"Looks like them Duke boys done got themselves in hot water again." Kid Rock saw fit to blow the roof off the joint at his concert in style! From the bed of a Dukes of Hazzard-themed General Lee cybertruck, Rock enthralled the attending crowd with his energetic vocals and evocative visuals!

...And now that you're already here, let's engage in some real talk. Kid Rock has been quite the controversial figure in recent years, more recently boycotting Bud Light for... reasons. Then, he decided to forgive Bud Light for its transgressions months later. The whole affair was a baffling disaster, and at the risk of betraying journalistic neutrality, we'll leave it at that.

But surprisingly, many Kid Rock fans weren't too big on his Dukes of Hazzard tribute! "Kid Rock was never good, but this is a whole new level of the desperation to remain relevant," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user exclaims. Yikes. Listen, I'm bound to certain "rules" here, but... I can't say I disagree!

Kid Rock rode around and performed at his concert out of the bed of a Duke Of Hazzards General Lee Cybertruck ? pic.twitter.com/qF0DE6lOI5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 19, 2024

"... Hmm. Still not feelin the Cybertruck. Still love the day's when car makers made cars that defined them.... Even gas cars made today all look the same.. no individuality... Gotta Love a Real Bronco, Mustang, Z-28, 50's Chevy's ... ? Just sayin'." This post was written like an annoying poem from someone a little too into English class, so be happy you didn't have to suffer the original formatting. Some people are upset at Rock himself, and some people just aren't on board with the cybertrucks.

Kid Rock's Controversial 'Dukes of Hazzard' Tribute

"Did he find a new product to boycott for two weeks before he does advertising for them?" One X user remembers the Bud Light debacle quite well, I see! I guess that's what happens when, you know, a celebrity goes on what they believe to be a "moral crusade" just for it to be over a month or so later. Funny, that.

At last one person was happy about the video, writing, "Doesn't get any cooler unless he was also shooting a flame thrower at the same time."

"I finally got to see one of those for the first time with my own eyes. And the first thing I thought was God, that must've jumped out of a Video Game.....from the Playstation 1 era." We'll end things on that beautiful post. Just look at the goofy thing. It does genuinely look like it's owned by Solid Snake circa 1998. What a thrill, indeed!