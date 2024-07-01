'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Reunites With A General Lee After His Was Stolen

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider recently reunited with one of the cars from the classic franchise. While it's not the General Lee his late wife gifted him, Schneider was happy to see the familiar orange car.

Schneider revealed that one of his buddies owns one of the cars from the franchise. The actor revealed that one of the cars was from the TV show while the other one was from the later movies. It's not his car though. Still, he's happy to see the General Lee once again in person.

He wrote on Facebook, "Great to be reunited with Dukes of Hazzard television car number 28! My friend Joe Caldwell owns this guy right now. And this one... Is owned by Rick Lakatos and is in amazing shape. This General came from both the 2005 and 2007 movies! Great to see the General Lees!!!"

The reunion comes after Schneider lost his own General Lee recently. However, the actor said he has some knowledge of who has his car. He said that a fan in Mississippi approached and told him that he knew who possessed the General Lee. The young man told him, "I know who has your car."

"What car?" he replied.

The young man said, "Your General Lee. Bo's General Lee that your wife gave to you on Facebook at your birthday party a couple of years ago."

John Schneider Wants His Car Back

Schneider said he felt shocked and betrayed to find out who it was. He explained, "When he told me the name... I was shocked. Because the name he told me was familiar. Very. I haven't had the chance to substantiate what he said yet, but I have notified the proper authorities. Hopefully very soon I will have good news to report."

Schneider thanked the young man for helping to figure it out. He's asking for fans to send any more info his way. This admission comes after Schneider revealed someone took his car. He made an emotional plea on social media to get the car back. His late wife had gifted it to him.