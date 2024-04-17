'Duck Dynasty' Fans Send Prayers As Al Robertson Announces His Wife Lisa Is Battling Breast Cancer

Duck Dynasty fans are sending their thoughts and prayers to the Robertson family. Al Robertson announced that his wife Lisa is battling breast cancer.

Duck Dynasty fans may remember Al and Lisa from the show. The eldest of Phil and Kay Robertson's sons, Al became known as the beardless brother, opting not to adopt his family's fondness for facial hair. Al and Lisa have been married since 1984. They have two daughters as well as grandchildren.

Al Robertson announced the terrible news by appearing on the Unashamed podcast. He said that the couple just found out recently about Lisa's condition. Al said, "[We] found out this week, just within the last week, that Lisa has breast cancer." Lisa went to the doctors after discovering a knot in one of her breasts. Doctors confirmed it was malignant. The couple is prepared to fight the cancer. "Then all of a sudden you realize you're into a new battle," Al said.

Al Robertson said that doctors will perform surgery on Lisa in the coming months to remove the tumor. He said hs wife has been strong through the cancer diagnosis. Lisa later appeared on the podcast to share her own thoughts on the diagnosis. Like anything, she had to go through the stages of grief, initially shocked by the news.

She said, "I feel like this is just another part of my story that God is gonna help me to bless other people with." It's a tough time for the Robertson family.

'Duck Dynasty' Fans Send Thoughts And Prayers

In response to the news, several Duck Dynasty fans reached out and sent their thoughts and prayers to the reality stars. They prayed that Lisa made it through her battle with cancer.

One person wrote, "I pray the Lord heal you Lisa! I was diagnosed with Leukemia 9 months ago, it's been a battle, but God is showing my wife and I His glory through trusting Him!"

Another commented, "My wife and I absolutely grew closer to God during her breast cancer. We have been there to help so many more in our community going through the same journey since ours. One of the ladies that was there for us is leaving Friday for treatment."

Still another one wrote, "God bless you, Lisa. I pray for God's healing and protection over you and your ministry. You speak up for those who can't speak for themselves."